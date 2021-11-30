Robert (Bob) Allen Bruns

TORRINGTON, WY | Robert (Bob) Allen Bruns passed away on November 17, 2021 at the age of 78 in his hometown of Torrington, Wyoming.

At his request, no service will be held.

Bob was born March 28, 1943, in Chadron, Nebraska to Martin and Ester Bruns.

Bob grew up on a farm in Nebraska and met his wife, Judy while working at LB Murphy Company. They married March 29, 1964 and moved to Denver, Colorado. They later moved to Torrington in 1977 where they raised their three children. Bob and Judy were married for 57 years.

Bob was a carpenter to many over his 30+ year career. He could build anything he set his mind to and loved to make things for his children and grandchildren. He also loved fishing, antiquing, and showing off the museum that was his house.

Bob is survived by his Wife, Judy; 2 daughters and their spouses, Taunya Bruns and Ken Schmerber and Deana and Jeff Troxel; 1 son and his fiancé, Kevin Bruns and Brenda Spedding; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ester Bruns; and his brother and his wife Melvin and Sheryl Bruns.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family at 677 Cielo Vista Rd, Lexington, KY 40511.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0