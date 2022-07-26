Robert "Bob" Allen Dotson

Robert "Bob" Allen Dotson, 73, died Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

He was born in Rushville to Marvin and Edna Dotson on February 26, 1949, when they were living at Hay Springs. The family moved to Chadron when Bob was a child. He graduated from Chadron High in 1967. Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, Roger, Bob attended barber college and worked as a barber while attending Chadron State College. He graduated in 1972.

He was a procedural analyst at Chadron State 1979-83. After leaving Chadron, he was an insurance auditor in Texas, Florida and Georgia for a couple of decades.

Dotson played football at Chadron High and lots of baseball beginning at Fitzgibbon Field and going through the American Legion program. He later spent countless hours coaching and umpiring in the Chadron Little League program. He also was an avid baseball card collector with more than 66,000 of them at one time, according to his brother.

Bob was afflicted with muscular dystrophy, apparently dating back to his teenage years. But he continued to be physically active as long as possible. During this time he became an excellent racquetball player despite his disability.

After residing several years in the Denver area where his son Jason lived. He moved to Ponderosa Villa in Crawford in the fall of 2021.

Survivors besides his brother, Roger of Chadron, include a nephew, Don Dotson of Chadron, who admired and was close to his uncle. Other survivors include son, Jason and granddaughters: Chloe and Olivia, and son, David and wife, Eunice and grandson, Valantis; all of Florida.

His family is planning a celebration of his life.