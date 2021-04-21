Robert 'Bob' Painter

CRAWFORD | Robert "Bob" Painter, 83, died April 18, 2021 at the Monument Care Center in Scottsbluff.

Bob was born Feb. 6, 1938 to Preston and Marion Painter in Belle Fourche, SD. He grew up in Harding County, SD, where he attended grade school at the Painter School through seventh grade. He then went to Belle Fourche Junior High and High School graduating in 1956. He placed second in the bull dogging at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Nevada. He attended Colorado A&M Fort Collins now CSU. He graduated in 1960 with a BS Degree in Animal Husbandry.

Bob met his wife Jan while working at the Equine department at CSU. They were married Aug. 27, 1958 in Albuquerque NM. Upon graduation he lived in Albuquerque where he worked for the State of NM until 1963.

Bob then moved to South Dakota and lived on ranches by the Black Hills including by Rochford, Spearfish on the Red Water River, near Rapid City, and by Newell. He moved to Sioux County, Nebraska near Crawford in 1977 where he resided until August of 2020.