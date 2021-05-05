Robert E. Zillig

Across his life, Bob was broadminded and generous and loved small towns, fishing, good friends, fishing, excellent barbeque, and mastering the art of French cooking (of fish).

To his nieces and nephews, he was a beloved and colorful figure. Among other things, he is remembered for his ability to magically construct and wield a battle sword (with accompanying battle cry) of no more than a foam noodle, a yard stick, and some electrical tape.

Bob loved his music. In recent decades, Bob discovered an interest in the genre of southern gothic rock, including the music of The Drive-By Truckers. Notably, Bob could not play an instrument. In fact, Bob's brief flirtation with the trombone in the fifth grade convinced his band teacher that not all kids belonged in band, and saved his younger brothers from the trombone as well. Bob could, however, and did, operate the stage lights for a number of bands, including Squeeze Play.

Bob was an incredible storyteller and read with a voraciousness and avidity few can match. In the late 1970's, before discovering Stephen King, he devoured the writing of Edger Rice Burroughs, following the exploits of John Carter on the planet Barsoom, a place most of us know as Mars.