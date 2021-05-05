Robert E. Zillig
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. | Robert Eugene Zillig was born Sept. 3, 1962, in Ainsworth, NE, the eldest son of Eugene Leslie Zillig and Neva Arlene Harlan Bussinger Zillig. He passed away on April 22, 2021.
As a child, Bob loved dinosaurs and science, and dreamed of being an astronaut. Within a few years of his birth, his younger brothers, Brian Leslie and Thomas Mark Zillig joined him in the pursuit of numerous adventures. Their debacles included inventions such as a functioning telephone system comprised entirely of spare parts from the dumpster behind the phone company and a device that extruded simulated dog poo.
While playing in Plum Creek near his childhood home in Ainsworth, the clay squishing between Bob's toes foretold his future in ceramics. In high school, with the encouragement of a beloved art teacher, Bob became a gifted sculptor and potter, producing countless objects prized across the Midwest, including work held in Chadron State College's permanent collection.
In 1980, Bob began a bachelor's program at Chadron (NE) State College. After some meanderings and pauses, he finished his degree in art in 1993. He held a solo show the following year at the LUX art gallery in Lincoln, NE, where he showed and sold dozens of pieces of his work.
Bob lived and worked for many years in Chadron. In 2016, Bob retired from Chadron State College and moved to the Kansas City area where he experimented with new art media including glass painting, paper making, and others.
Across his life, Bob was broadminded and generous and loved small towns, fishing, good friends, fishing, excellent barbeque, and mastering the art of French cooking (of fish).
To his nieces and nephews, he was a beloved and colorful figure. Among other things, he is remembered for his ability to magically construct and wield a battle sword (with accompanying battle cry) of no more than a foam noodle, a yard stick, and some electrical tape.
Bob loved his music. In recent decades, Bob discovered an interest in the genre of southern gothic rock, including the music of The Drive-By Truckers. Notably, Bob could not play an instrument. In fact, Bob's brief flirtation with the trombone in the fifth grade convinced his band teacher that not all kids belonged in band, and saved his younger brothers from the trombone as well. Bob could, however, and did, operate the stage lights for a number of bands, including Squeeze Play.
Bob was an incredible storyteller and read with a voraciousness and avidity few can match. In the late 1970's, before discovering Stephen King, he devoured the writing of Edger Rice Burroughs, following the exploits of John Carter on the planet Barsoom, a place most of us know as Mars.
Paul Gardner has been credited with saying, “A painting is never finished. It simply stops in interesting places.” Such is Bob's life.
He is loved and missed by many, including his siblings, Thomas (Tami) Zillig, Brian (Lisa) Pytlik Zillig, Diane (Cliff) Irwin, Ron (Valerie) Bussinger, Dale (Susie) Bussinger; many nieces and nephews, even more friends, and his good dog Mo.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Zillig, his mother Neva Zillig, and many aunts and uncles.