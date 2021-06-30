Robert Lembke

CHADRON | Robert "Bob" Lembke, 82, passed away at home on March 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born Jan. 23, 1939, to Carl and Martha (Lichte) Lembke and was one of seven children raised on the family homestead near Dunlap. Bob attended grade school at Cottonwood Creek, a one-room school house located on the ranch before the school eventually moved to Highway 385. He also attended Chadron Prep in Chadron.

He married Violet Perkins, the love of his life, on Feb. 27, 1960. Together, they took over ranch responsibilities and continued farming and ranching for almost 60 years. During that time, in addition to running cattle, they operated a successful feedlot and trucking business. Bob was a lifetime rancher who could do just about anything and often did -- always working hard providing the absolutely best loving, caring life for his family.

Bob served in the National Guard from 1958-1961 during which time he qualified as a sharpshooter. He was also a long time member of the Elks Lodge.