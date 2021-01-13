Robert Rickenbach

Bob married Sharon Redfern in 1966 and they became partners for life. Into this union three sons were born, twins Rodd and Todd in 1969 and Troy in 1973. While in college, Bob worked at Henkens Equipment in Chadron. In 1970, Bob and the family moved to Jay EM, WY, where Bob managed the Red Cloud Cattle Company. In 1979 Bob and Sharon bought their current farm from Sharon's Uncle Clyde Redfern and they began a joint farm and ranch operation with Sharon's parents Gordon and Helen Redfern. Bob steadily grew the acreage, eventually operating land previously run by three other farmers. He and his brother Rick also took over the operation of their family ranch near Oelrichs, SD. Bob spent a lot of time on the road between Oelrichs and Chadron managing his operations. He was a talented, natural cattleman, managing large herds. He used his love of science in his farming and ranching.