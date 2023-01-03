Rodney LaVerne "Rod" Snodgrass

Rod was raised at Chadron State Park where his dad was superintendent. He graduated from Chadron Prep in 1958 where he loved playing basketball. Rod married Virginia Maiefski on September 16, 1961 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Hemmingford. The couple made their home in Chadron then moved to Grand Island, where Rod worked for the state as a roads inspector. They moved to Casper, Wyoming where Rod worked for the State Roads. In 1968, they couple moved to North Platte where Rod worked at the Weigh Station and later went to work over the road trucking. Rod enjoyed basketball and coaching basketball. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing, camping, and following his children's and grandchildren's activities. Rod loved and worried about his grandchildren.