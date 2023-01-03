Rodney LaVerne "Rod" Snodgrass
NORTH PLATTE - Rodney LaVerne "Rod" Snodgrass, 82, of North Platte, passed away December 25, 2022 at Linden Court. He was born September 24, 1940 to Leslie "Jake" and Lena (Shoemaker) Snodgrass in Omaha.
Rod was raised at Chadron State Park where his dad was superintendent. He graduated from Chadron Prep in 1958 where he loved playing basketball. Rod married Virginia Maiefski on September 16, 1961 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Hemmingford. The couple made their home in Chadron then moved to Grand Island, where Rod worked for the state as a roads inspector. They moved to Casper, Wyoming where Rod worked for the State Roads. In 1968, they couple moved to North Platte where Rod worked at the Weigh Station and later went to work over the road trucking. Rod enjoyed basketball and coaching basketball. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing, camping, and following his children's and grandchildren's activities. Rod loved and worried about his grandchildren.
Survivors include wife, Virginia of North Platte; children: Robyn (Rudy) Perez of North Platte, Rhonda (John) May of North Platte, Jason Snodgrass of North Platte; grandchildren: Jacqueline Perez, Carissa Perez, Ashley May, Shelby Hawk; great-grandchild, Avery May; nephews: Rance Beem, Troy Beem, Paul Beem; best friend since high school, Glen Grey.
Rod was preceded in death by parents, Jake and Lena; son, Leslie; grandson, Anthony May; sister, Barbara Beem.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Online condolences ay be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Reverend Jon Sorenson as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Rosary will be held 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held noon-7:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.