Roger William Mays

CHADRON - Roger William Mays, born November 20, 1953 Grand Island, Hall County, NE.

Married September 12, 1980 Kearney, Buffalo County, NE.

Died March 5, 2022 Chadron, Dawes County, NE.

Roger William Mays was a loving husband and father, brother, friend, professor and colleague. He died suddenly of natural causes at home on March 5, 2022 at age 68.

Roger was born in Grand Island, NE to Glenn and Helen Mays on November 20, 1953. The youngest of four, he grew up in Doniphan, NE graduating from high school there in 1972. Roger went on to graduate programs in Theatre Arts at University of Nebraska at Kearney (BA,) University of Denver (MA), and University of Georgia (MFA.) He continued dramatic studies throughout his life, traveling to refine his interests in stage combat, acting technique, Shakespeare, and Japanese Noh Drama. He shared those lessons with students at Coker University, the University of Georgia, and Chadron State College.

Roger made his living as a musician, professional actor, technical and stage director, and professor of theatre. He loved his work with students and his friends from the Georgia Shakespeare Festival, the Springer Opera House, the Post Playhouse, USO and several theatrical touring companies. He developed nerves of steel playing in Navy bars in Virginia Beach.

Roger retired as Director of Theatre at Chadron State College in 2019.

Roger was predeceased by his parents.

Survivors include his spouse of 41 years, Lucinda Mays of Chadron; their daughter, Erica Mays of New York City; his siblings: Ron and Judy Mays, BJ and Tom Phansiri, and Richard and Betty Mays; special god-daughter Carrie Mays; dear cousins, aunts and uncle, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Service of Remembrance is planned for Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall on the Chadron State College Campus, Chadron, NE.

The family suggests memorials to The Chadron State Foundation Theatre Scholarship Fund or The Chadron Public Library Foundation. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

