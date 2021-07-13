Ronald L. Burke
CHADRON | Ronald L. Burke joined his heavenly home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from his home in Chadron.
Ron was born on Jan. 17, 1942 to Freda and Roy Burke in Sand Fork, West Virginia. He graduated from Sand Fork High School in 1959. He continued his education and received his bachelors and masters of arts degrees from West Virginia University. Ron then earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Minnesota.
Prior to moving to Chadron in 1987 Ron taught at Glenville State College in West Virginia and Montana State University in Bozeman. During his tenure at Chadron State College, he taught economics, finance, and various agriculture courses for 23 years.
Ron served on several committees and organizations. In 1991 he was recognized with the Nebraska State Board Teacher Excellence Award. One of his favorite assignments was student participation in the Stock Market Game and many students can still recall the “Definition of Economics.” Although teaching was his main priority, it was the personal relationships with his students that he found truly rewarding.
While at the University of Minnesota he met his future bride, Mary Jane Johnson. They were united in marriage on June 14, 1969. Of this union three children were born, Andrew Dean, Robert Jason, and Melissa Fae. The most important part of his family were his wife, children and grandchildren, the loves of his life.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Andrew Burke of Laramine, Wyoming, Robert (Jill) Burke along with their two children Kaylie and Brayden Burke of Brookings, South Dakota, and Melissa Burke along with her daughter Anika Burke of Chadron; brother Richard (Mildred) Burke of Sand Fork, West Virginia; nieces Diane (Mike) Hatton of Sugarland, Texas, Sue Burke of Weston, West Virginia, and Deana Burke of Sand Fork, West Virginia; and several great-nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Freda B. Brown Burke; father, Roy H. Burke; brothers, Robert H. Burke and Billy B. Burke; and nephews, Andrew and Matthew McHenry.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. A visitation will also be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com