Ronald L. Burke

CHADRON | Ronald L. Burke joined his heavenly home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from his home in Chadron.

Ron was born on Jan. 17, 1942 to Freda and Roy Burke in Sand Fork, West Virginia. He graduated from Sand Fork High School in 1959. He continued his education and received his bachelors and masters of arts degrees from West Virginia University. Ron then earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Minnesota.

Prior to moving to Chadron in 1987 Ron taught at Glenville State College in West Virginia and Montana State University in Bozeman. During his tenure at Chadron State College, he taught economics, finance, and various agriculture courses for 23 years.

Ron served on several committees and organizations. In 1991 he was recognized with the Nebraska State Board Teacher Excellence Award. One of his favorite assignments was student participation in the Stock Market Game and many students can still recall the “Definition of Economics.” Although teaching was his main priority, it was the personal relationships with his students that he found truly rewarding.