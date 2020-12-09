Ronald Rickenbach

Ron was a lifetime artist ever since he was a small child. He was greatly inspired by his oldest cousin artist Alvin Alkire and began with his still life drawings, expanded into paintings, and then sculptures both in metal, wood, and stone. He started Gallery 2000 in Oelrichs and was able to sell a number of his art pieces.

His love for trees was revealed in his various drawings, as well as photographs of trees that always included an impactful Christian message. He also took a great interest in maintaining the fruit orchard on the Rickenbach Ranch for several years as well as planting numerous new trees.

One of Ron's quotes found recently on one of his many sketch pads was, My Life Goal is to witness through my visual ART. I want to do this through my drawings and sculptures. I have known this for many years, and the God-purpose becomes clearer with each passing year.

Ron was adventuresome. He enjoyed traveling to historical sights, and one his most memorable recent trips was assisting the survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Texas with the Greater Black Hills Methodist Parish Mission Group in 2018. His early adventures included bicycling from the ranch in Oelrichs to the Montreal, Canada's World's Fair in 1967, hopping a train to Saskatchewan, and then returning on his bike through North Dakota and South Dakota.