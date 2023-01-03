Rosemarie Scott Meradith

Rosemarie Scott Meradith was born on February 13, 1945 in Chadron, NE to Edward "Bud" and Ruth (Neeland) Scott. She went home to meet her Savior on December 26, 2022, after a short bout with Cancer. Services will be held at Chamberlain Chapel, in Chadron, NE on Saturday, December 31, 2022, 2:00pm. A private family burial will be held at a later date. It's the time between these two dates that attest to how Rosemarie lived her life.

Growing up on a Registered Herford Ranch, with her two brothers, on Cottonwood Creek; Rosemarie always said she lived in the prettiest part of the world. She spent her days learning to cook, sew, and play the piano, as well as work in the fields or with the cattle. It didn't matter if it was an indoor or outdoor task, Rosemarie was capable to do either. Along with her brothers, she was blessed to grow up with girl cousins that she considered more like sisters.

It was here that she learned to drive fast, work hard, and serve others by helping them. At the young age of 5, Rosemarie took Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. From that day forward, Rosemarie lived her life for the Lord.

Attending Cottonwood School until 8th grade, her high school years were spent at Chadron High. It was during these years, she boarded in town with her grandparents, to be close to school. Upon completion of high School, Rosemarie took the huge step of moving to St. Paul, MN to attend St. Paul Bible College, earning her BA in Religious Education. During her college years, she especially enjoyed being part of the music program and honed her piano skills even more.

While in college, back in Nebraska, a cute neighbor boy began working as a hired man for her parents. On vacations home from college, the two began to get to know each other and this lead to a proposal. They were married June 29, 1969 and had a marriage of 54 years. It wasn't long into their marriage that Uncle Sam took Gary away to Vietnam. Upon his return, the little family grew by one, adding Brenda Joy and two years later Monica Marie.

Gary and Rosemarie dedicated their lives to Farming/Ranching, first in Hereford CO and then on their beloved place on the Table, south of Chadron. It was here they spent 44 years working together in the wheat and alfalfa fields and raising cattle and sheep. They also dedicated that time to Open Door Church, which Rosemarie had attended since a Child. There wasn't a job too small for Rosemarie to take care of and she served others through teaching Sunday School, being the church pianist, cleaning and cooking. She never let a special occasion go unnoticed without sending a card. Serving others was her way of showing God's love to her community.

After raising her children, Rosemarie became an Admissions Clerk at Chadron Community Hospital. For 22 years, she was the smiling face that welcomed patients and visitors and made everyone feel taken care of. Although she retired from the hospital that only meant she would return full time to the ranch, which she loved.

Rosemarie's favorite job was being a Grandma to her five grandchildren. She helped guide them into the amazing people they are, by being their constant support. They knew she was their number one fan and was often their confidant, friend, and counselor when they needed it. If being a Grandmother was the greatest job on earth, becoming a Great Grandma this year, was the icing on the cake. Quinn Rose (named after her Grandma), was a very bright spot in a really hard year for the Meradith Family. God, family and work in that order define how Rosemarie served her Lord and Savior.

Rosemarie left behind, to miss her every day, her husband, Gary Meradith; brother, Jerry Scott of Lingle, WY; daughters: Brenda (John) Morford, of Chadron, NE and Monica (Mark) Johnson of Minden, NE along with grandchildren: Taylor (Jake) Cleveland, Telli Morford, Meredith, Mason and Morgan Johnson; great-granddaughter, Quinn Rose Cleveland. Also mourning her are her nieces and nephews and her cousins, especially her closest cousin, Mary Lou Marshall. Her church family that was as close to her heart as her biological family will also feel the impact of her death.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Bud and Ruth Scott; grandparents, Fred and Agnes Neeland and Walter and Pearl Scott; brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Kathy; along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Supporting Missionaries on the Mission Field was a passion for Rosemarie. Many of her cousins served and still serve as missionaries today. Because of that please consider a Memorial to Open Door for Missions, so the gospel can be preached around the world. Donations may be mailed to: Open Door Church or dropped off at First National Bank of Omaha.