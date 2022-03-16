Rotary provides opportunity to support Ukraine

The Chadron Rotary Club is donating $2,500 to support Ukrainian civilians in their home country and those who have fled. Individual club members are contributing to this cause by donating to Rotary International’s mobilization for Ukrainian civilian and refugee support. Club members are asking local residents to support this worthwhile cause. Any amount will make a difference in the lives of Ukrainians during this crisis.

Russia has seized portions of the east, south and north of Ukraine, and continues to advance. Ukrainians have been fleeing to surrounding countries and even into Russia itself, with Poland seeing the most refugees and nearly 1.4 million. Members of a recent mission trip from Ridgeview Bible Church assisted with finding safe havens for those fleeing to Poland.

Rotary is represented by 52 clubs in different cities of Ukraine, with nearly 1,000 members. There are nine clubs in Kyiv alone. Rotary Club Lviv International is working with partner clubs and NGOs in Poland and Germany to get urgently needed aid to Ukraine quickly.

With 52 Rotary Clubs in Ukraine, over a thousand clubs in Germany and hundreds in Poland, Rotary has boots on the ground providing aid. Rotary Clubs in Ukraine are working with partner Clubs and non-governmental organizations in Poland and Germany to provide aid where it is most needed.

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization recognized as one of the most effective and well-managed charitable organizations in the world, with 12 consecutive years of four-star ratings from Charity Navigator and an A+ rating from Charity Watch. For every $1 donated to Rotary International, $.90 cents goes directly to serve those in need.

Local residents who wish to contribute can do so by visiting the Chadron Rotary Club website https://chadronrotary.wixsite.com/rotary. The home page will contain a donation link for Rotary International.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0