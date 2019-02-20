A chance encounter during routine patrols Saturday led to the arrest of a 23-year-old female on several felony and misdemeanor charges.
Taure Lame was arrested in Wilson Park after an officer on patrol noticed her sitting in a car, appearing to be emotionally upset. The officer contacted the driver to check on her and in the process smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car, said a CPD press release. When Lame was asked to step out of the vehicle, she allegedly became aggressive with the officer and failed to follow his orders, resulting in a physical altercation.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located a white crystal substance, suspected be methamphetamine, which tested positive for methamphetamine in-the-field. Total methamphetamine seized was 1.3 grams. Continuing their search, officers located and seized approximately five grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia related to the use of illegal drugs, including three hypodermic needles.
During the investigation it was learned the vehicle Lame was occupying had been reported stolen two days prior, out of Sidney. Lame was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a con-trolled substance, misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property, obstructing a police officer, driving while under the influence of drugs and infractions of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at 10 percent of $25,000.