Rovner to read Nov. 10

Jonathan Rovner, an Assistant Professor of English, will give a public reading Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium on the campus of Chadron State College.

The reading, which is free and open to the public, is part of Chadron State College’s Distinguished Writer Series sponsored by the English and Humanities program. Due to health guidelines, seating is limited and all attendees are required to wear a face covering, pass a temperature check, and maintain social distance. The reading will be also be streamed online at chadronstate.tv.

Rovner, who taught at Morehead State University and the American University of Iraq before coming to CSC, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Northern Colorado, a Master of Arts in English and Writing from Hollins University in Virginia, and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Idaho.

Rovner’s stories and essays have appeared in the “Indiana Review,” “Brevity,” “The Normal School,” “Willow Springs,” and “High Desert Journal,” among others. He was the recipient of an Emerging Artist Award by the Kentucky Arts Council and the winner of the Wag’s Revue Fiction Contest in 2013.

Rovner is the eighth writer to read for the Distinguished Writer series since 2016. Previous writers include Kent Meyers, Karen Gettert Shoemaker, Frank X Walker, Markus Jones, Brad Aaron Modlin, Ken Ilgunas, and Sarah Green.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0