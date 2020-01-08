RSVP closes on successful kettle campaign

After a slow start with a blizzard canceling of one of the first ringing days, the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign sponsored by the Dawes and Sioux County RSVP program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) has closed as one of the most successful Kettle Campaigns in recent years.
"The blizzard put a dent in the beginning of our campaign, but we had faith that the better days were coming," said Rachel Johnson, Volunteer Services/RSVP Director at NCAP. "We were counting on the community to turn out because the need is so great, and they did just that - they showed up in force. With the help of nearly 300 community and RSVP volunteers, the Red Kettles raised a total of $17,142! That was more than our goal and more than any finish in my seven year history of helping with Salvation Army."
Johnson continued, "These funds are a critical resource when our neighbors face a crisis such the threat of eviction, utility shut off, housing needs due to domestic violence or other emergency situation - Salvation Army funds are there. They are also an important bridge in special emergency situations where no other funding is available. They provide the basis to ensure that our citizens have somewhere to turn when the worst happens."
Salvation Army funds are distributed to those in need through NCAP’s Community Service Outreach Office at 127 West Second Street in Chadron. Community Services can be reached at 747-2200 and the hours of operation are posted at ncap.info. Click on About Community Services and then click on the Emergency Services tab on the right.
"RSVP would like to thank all those who made this tremendous effort possible. From the RSVP Bell Captains who oversee the daily ringing and meet each ringer at the beginning of their shift, to the NCAP employees who meet the Captains at the end of the night, to the guys in NCAP's Weatherization Department who take care of the shelters, to AM610 KCSR and the Chadron Record who help publicize the need for ringers, and last, but never least, the ringers and donors who turned out to make sure this campaign was a success," Johnson said. "What a great community live in - thank you all."