RSVP closes on successful kettle campaign

After a slow start with a blizzard canceling of one of the first ringing days, the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign sponsored by the Dawes and Sioux County RSVP program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) has closed as one of the most successful Kettle Campaigns in recent years.

"The blizzard put a dent in the beginning of our campaign, but we had faith that the better days were coming," said Rachel Johnson, Volunteer Services/RSVP Director at NCAP. "We were counting on the community to turn out because the need is so great, and they did just that - they showed up in force. With the help of nearly 300 community and RSVP volunteers, the Red Kettles raised a total of $17,142! That was more than our goal and more than any finish in my seven year history of helping with Salvation Army."

Johnson continued, "These funds are a critical resource when our neighbors face a crisis such the threat of eviction, utility shut off, housing needs due to domestic violence or other emergency situation - Salvation Army funds are there. They are also an important bridge in special emergency situations where no other funding is available. They provide the basis to ensure that our citizens have somewhere to turn when the worst happens."