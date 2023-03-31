CHADRON – Northwest Nebraska tourism industry professionals will have a chance to network with each other during the third annual Treasure Chest of the Northwest April 20, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dawes County Fairgrounds Event Center. RSVPs to attend the event are due April 6.

Discover Northwest Nebraska has once again teamed up with Chadrad Communications and the Heartland Center's committee for Rural Prosperity in Northwest Nebraska to host the event.

Three tourism awards will be presented to the Frontline Employee of the Year, the Business/Attraction of the Year and the Tourism Volunteer of the Year. Nominations for the awards are open until March 1 at https://discovernwnebraska.com/industry-awards/.

In addition to the awards, attendees will have the opportunity to network and exchange ideas and information with each other and hear from several speakers during the workshop. Topics to be addressed include: "Hospitality: What Is It and Why Is It Important?," "Mutual Promotion & Collaboration," and "Diversified Marketing Strategies." There will also be a recap of the 2022 tourism season and information about the Discover Northwest Nebraska tourism office presented.

A brochure exchange will be offered, and attendees can play Brochure Bingo for a chance to win prizes, and there will be other opportunities to win prizes that evening as well.

Event coordinators, business/attraction managers, owners and employees are invited to enjoy heavy appetizers provided by B&B Catering, networking and informational sessions. Invitations will be mailed out in the coming weeks, but anyone who works in the Dawes & Sioux County tourism industry and wants to attend can do so, regardless of whether or not they receive an invitation. RSVPs are required, however, so interested individuals are asked to contact Discover Northwest Nebraska Director Kerri Rempp by April 6 at director@discovernwnebraska.com, or by calling 308-432-3006.

Tickets are $5 per person, payable at the door to B&B Catering.