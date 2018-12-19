The Dawes County Zoning Board will consider recommendations for the county’s zoning regulations regarding minimum maintenance roads and the county’s responsibilities when individuals choose to build homes in those locations.
Dawes County Road Superintendent Larry Hankin addressed the issue in last week’s meeting of the County Commissioners, noting that in eastern Nebraska, county road departments are facing issues with homes being built on minimum maintenance roads. Homeowners are then demanding that counties upgrade those roads.
Hankin suggested the county take steps to implement a process that protects the county and its taxpayers.
“So we don’t get these homes popping up and then the taxpayers are on the hook of paying a hundred and some thousands of dollars for a road,” Hankin said. He also voiced concerns about the county’s requirements to improve roads to the classification of a remote residential if homeowners are in residence for more than half the year.
Deputy County Attorney Adam Edmund said it’s always been his understanding that the county isn’t under an obligation to improve a minimum maintenance road just because someone chooses to build a home somewhere along its route, adding that he would have to explore the legalities of the situation more in depth.
Should the county choose to move forward with some sort of regulation, Zoning Administrator Lindy Coleman said she would prefer that the county approach the matter in the simplest way possible – adding definitions of road classifications into the regulations and stating that any road improvements to a minimum maintenance road requested by the homeowner after construction will be at their expense.
“That covers us ahead of the ball game,” she said.
Mark Betson expressed concern that the county will force residents to improve minimum maintenance roads, and said in the Panhandle it’s most likely that anyone building on a minimum maintenance road would want to leave it that way. Edmund agreed that western Nebraska may not face the same situations as counties in the eastern part of the state, in which homeowners are demanding improvements, but said the county needs to protect its interests so that it is not forced into making costly upgrades.
The Dawes County Zoning Board will discuss the issue at its Jan. 16 meeting, with the goal of eventually making recommendations to the County Commissioners. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse.