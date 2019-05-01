A three-year legal dispute over a county road resulted in a summary judgment issued in favor of Dawes County and two other defendants.
Dawes County District Court Judge Travis O’Gorman sided with the county, Michael and Diana Lecher and David and Marie Shumway, declaring County Road 50 as an open public road. Plaintiff John Mai has been arguing since 2016 that the section of road in dispute had been closed and that the county had no legal right to grant permits to the Lechers and Shumways.
Dawes County Road Superintendent Larry Hankin issued a driveway permit to the Lechers in 2016 to create an approach off of County Road 50 into their home. He also granted a request for a driveway permit that same year to the Shumways. After Mai raised objections to those permits, a road study conducted by Hankin later in 2016 determined that the entire north-south portion of the road remained as an open public road.
Mai has long maintained that he was informed when he purchased his property that the road had been closed. He spent thousands of dollars improving the road to serve as his private driveway, erected a sign over it and planted trees. After Hankin’s road study, the Dawes County Commissioners reached a compromise, vacating a portion of County Road 50 but keeping part of it open as well, to preserve access for both the Lechers and the Shumways.
“The north/south portion of County Road 50 was established and remains a public county road except as partially vacated by Resolution 2016-26,” reads the Dawes County District Court order issued in April. “Dawes County’s right and interest in County Road 50 begins with its west edge on the Section line between Sections 11 and 12 and extends 66 feet east into Section 12, Township 32, Range 44, of Dawes County, Nebraska.”
Mai’s lawsuit sought to have the road declared as closed, and to have the Lechers and Shumways barred from trespassing on what he believed to be his property. Barring, that, he sought $80,000 from Dawes County as compensation, alleging the county used eminent domain without proper procedures and payments.
The Dawes County Commissioners discussed the order with the attorney handling the matter for the county, Amanda Vogl, in executive session last week. Deputy Dawes County Attorney Adam Edmund declined to comment on the matter. Terry Curtiss, attorney for Mai, also declined to comment. Mai could still appeal the decision.
Judge O’Gorman found that County Road 50 was established lawfully in 1887, and it appeared as an open road in atlases in 1913 and 1977, as well as on Highway and Transportation maps in 1938 and 1954. Dawes County elected to vacate a portion of the road that ran east and west in 1986 and declared the north-south portion an open minimum maintenance road.
“Although the record is clear by the legal description and surrounding discussion that the commissioners were dealing with County Road 50, the road in the resolution was mistakenly referred to as County Road 19,” wrote Judge O’Gorman as he discussed the 1986 actions.
“This entire dispute centers on whether County Road 50 is a public road. If it is an open county road, Mai cannot prevail on any of his claims,” Judge O’Gorman wrote in his summary judgment. “Although Mai places a lot of focus on the work he has done to the road and his attempts to keep others from traveling on the road since he acquired the property in 1999, the pertinent inquiry must go back much further. If the road was properly established as a county road, the law is clear that it cannot be said that a county has abandoned or vacated a roadway simple because of a failure to maintain the road. Rather, for a roadway to lose its public character, there must be an unqualified vacation of the roadway by the county board.”
No such evidence of the county’s vacating the road exists, Judge O’Gorman found.
“While Mai focuses on the apparent error in 1986 regarding County Road 50 (or 19) this is simply a red herring,” he wrote. “Furthermore, the simple fact that the Dawes County Commissioners actually took action in 1986 and again in 2016 with regard to County Road 50 is strong evidence of Dawes County’s control over County Road 50 on behalf of the public from 1887 to 2016. … The road was never abandoned by Dawes County. Although the evidence also establishes that Mai made significant and costly improvements to the road, all of his claims must fail. All of his claims are dependent on a finding that County Road 50 was not an open public road prior to his purchase of his property in 1999.”
Mai’s claims for quiet title, trespass and adverse possession against the Lechers and Shumways were also dismissed in the case because of the finding that the county still claims its public right-of-way.
“Claims of adverse possession, trespass and boundary by acquiescence cannot be brought against public property,” Judge O’Gorman wrote. “Mai’s claims against the Lecher Defendants must fail as the property Mai claims is his belongs to Dawes County.”
He cited the same reasons for dismissing Mai’s claims against the Shumways.