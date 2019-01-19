The community of Rushville will share in nearly $9.6 million in grant funding recently awarded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The agency’s Community Development Block Program awarded the funds to several communities across the state in several categories.
Rushville’s $310,000 grant was awarded in the Public Works category.
Administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska, CDBG is a federal Housing and Urban Development program that allocates funding to states to support local community and economic development projects. Through a competitive application process, DED makes CDBG funds available to local units of government for use on projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons, prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions or solve catastrophic health and safety threats.
“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to be a difference-maker in communities across Nebraska,” said DED Director Dave Rippe. “We have seen CDBG funding harnessed time again to support projects that make a concrete difference for Nebraska individuals and families, and to enable projects that would have been difficult to achieve without added financial support. We applaud this year’s recipients for their commitment to bettering their communities, as well as their tremendous use of partnerships to address local objectives.”
CDBG funds are awarded across eight program categories: comprehensive development, downtown revitalization, economic development, owner-occupied rehabilitation, planning, public works, tourism development and water/wastewater.