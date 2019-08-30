Rushville residents and visitors will celebrate the area’s “Sandhills Roots” this weekend at the annual Rushville Fun Days.
Events kick off Friday and run through Sunday, featuring everything from a parade, food to games and dancing. A complete schedule is as follows:
Friday
9 p.m. – Midnight – Karaoke at the American Legion
Saturday
All Day – Vendors in the City Park
7:30 a.m. – Sandhills Stroll 5K Registration at Modisett Ball Park, $10 entry fee
10 a.m. – LCRC Book and Bake Sale in front of the Library
10 a.m. – “Sandhills Roots” Parade
After Parade
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Legion Luncheon, Yoba’s Lunch Specials
Rodeo Calcutta on Main Street near Yoba’s
You have free articles remaining.
22nd annual Car Show, Rushville City Park
Turtle and Frog Races
Chalk Artist on Main Street near Sandhills Institute
Al Trucano Memorial Fundraiser Bake Sale – City Park – Proceeds to the Rushville and Hay Springs Youth Group
1 p.m. – Rodeo – Terry Beguin Strong Day
2 p.m. – Taco Eating Contest, 20 Bar
4 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament – City Park
9 p.m. – Street dance and beer garden – Country Rush Band – on Main Street
Sunday
7-10 a.m. – Breakfast at the American Legion
All Day – Softball tournament
10 a.m. – Golf tournament