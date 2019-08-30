{{featured_button_text}}

Rushville residents and visitors will celebrate the area’s “Sandhills Roots” this weekend at the annual Rushville Fun Days.

Events kick off Friday and run through Sunday, featuring everything from a parade, food to games and dancing. A complete schedule is as follows:

Friday

9 p.m. – Midnight – Karaoke at the American Legion

Saturday

All Day – Vendors in the City Park

7:30 a.m. – Sandhills Stroll 5K Registration at Modisett Ball Park, $10 entry fee

10 a.m. – LCRC Book and Bake Sale in front of the Library

10 a.m. – “Sandhills Roots” Parade

After Parade

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Legion Luncheon, Yoba’s Lunch Specials

Rodeo Calcutta on Main Street near Yoba’s

22nd annual Car Show, Rushville City Park

Turtle and Frog Races

Chalk Artist on Main Street near Sandhills Institute

Al Trucano Memorial Fundraiser Bake Sale – City Park – Proceeds to the Rushville and Hay Springs Youth Group

1 p.m. – Rodeo – Terry Beguin Strong Day

2 p.m. – Taco Eating Contest, 20 Bar

4 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament – City Park

9 p.m. – Street dance and beer garden – Country Rush Band – on Main Street

Sunday

7-10 a.m. – Breakfast at the American Legion

All Day – Softball tournament

10 a.m. – Golf tournament

