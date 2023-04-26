Last week, City Clerk Donna Rust was celebrated for her dedication to working with the City of Chadron for 50 years, receiving much appreciation from other City employees, as well as the City council at their regular meeting.

Rust began her career with the City of Chadron on April 9, 1973, as a secretary and receptionist for the city manager and city clerk. She remained in the position for two years, when Carrie Trout, the city clerk at that time, retired. Though she was encouraged to apply for the vacated positions, Rust said she still very young. Instead the council created an Assistant City Clerk position, which she filled for four years, working with clerk Doug Bullock.

When Bullock resigned in 1979, Rust was offered and accepted the position.

Born in Hot Springs, S.D., Rust’s beginning years were on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, then she moved to Oelrichs, and came to Chadron when she was nine. She explained her father was Oglala Sioux and a tribal member, which means she is as well. Her maiden name was Merdanian, and the family’s home place is just north of Prairie Winds.

As to how she came to Chadron, Rust said she attended first and second grade in Oelrichs. When her parents divorced, her mom moved the family to Chadron.

A 1972 graduate of Chadron High School, Rust attended Chadron State College. Once she was hired with the City, she continued to go to college for a while but working full time and training began to take up her time.

“The City was very generous that way,” she said, providing her with the training and education in a “hands on” manner. Much of her training was self-taught, though she learned a lot from then city attorney Bevin Bump and assistant attorney Bill Howland, and Carl Rhembrandt, the city manager who hired her. When she was promoted to the clerk position, Carl Dierks was the city manager and previous city engineer; she and Dierks worked together for 15 years.

When she started at the City offices, there were no efficient machines like Xerox and computers.

“Our copy machine was a mimeograph, and the typewriter was one of the major pieces of equipment.”

As to how the mimeograph worked, Rust explained one would take a sheet of typed paper, then put it into the mimeograph — which had a very strong smell, she added — and it was rolled around to print on regular paper.

“It was interesting, because back then if you made a mistake with the typewriter, you used a razor blade to scratch the mistake off and type over it. So a razor blade was something kept in the desk drawer.”

There were no computers, Rust said, so they used a big posting machine with ledger cards for utility bills, payroll and other documents.

As for what it was like to get the updated tech, Rust said it was more of a gradual curve over 50 years rather than a steep change. “I think I was instrumental in helping, as things evolved and changes were made, to try and make arrangements to budget for it and improve things as technology improved.”

The number of employees has changed as well. When Rust first started, the administration employees at City Hall included the city manager, the city clerk, herself and two people in the utility office. City Hall now houses Public Works, Accounts Payable, Finance and HR positions.

“Things seemed a lot simpler back then,” Rust said of her early years with the City. “I’m sure they weren’t, but things get so complicated.”

As to her duties as a clerk, Rust said a lot of it centers around the City Council, including preparing for meetings, attending them to take minutes and any follow up. She also keeps and maintains records for the city, and issues licenses for solicitors, liquor and tobacco.

“The city clerk’s office is the hub of city government, so a lot of people come to the clerk’s office for information. Not only the public, but other departments, federal and state agencies. There’s a lot that comes in and a lot that goes out from the clerk’s office.”

Rust enjoys that, even being in the position for so many years, every day is still different. “There’s no two days that are ever the same, and you never know what each day’s going to bring. Even though a lot of the work is routine, there’s always something that’s different. That’s why trying to put in a nutshell what I do is difficult.” Even just a couple hours into the work day, she said, “I’ve already gone about 12 different directions.”

Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson said Rust has a wealth of information, which she’s been generous in sharing.

City Manager Tom Menke added she’s very passionate about the city’s well-being. Johnson gave an example to that end. During the July 2006 fire that crested C-Hill, rather than being concerned about the items in her home she needed to get out, Rust went to City Hall to make sure the backup tapes were secured.

Johnson said there is so much Rust has done, which people don’t know about. Menke added her institutional knowledge is impressive, and she has done nearly every job in City Hall.

“She’s very highly respected throughout the State of Nebraska,” Menke said, adding there are people who call on her for advice.

Though most of her work is behind the scenes, Rust is satisfied knowing she’s part of city government and serving the community in a way people would want their city government conducted.

Rust added city government wasn’t really something she was looking to get into when she was younger. She wanted to be a secretary, she said, and she enjoyed courses that taught typewriting, shorthand, bookkeeping and office machines. At the same time, she considered becoming an archaeologist or enlisting in the Marines.

Rust’s husband, Milo, retired in June of 2020. “He’s anxious to go fishing and camping,” Rust said. She’s thought about retirement a lot and considered it a couple times, but the closer she got to 50 years the more she wanted to reach it.

“So I’ve reached that goal, and there’s some record keeping that needs caught up and a couple other projects I’d like to get in place before I leave. I’d like for it to be soon, but not tomorrow.”