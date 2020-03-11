Rust to retire in June

Over the years Rust has seen plenty, but spoke to a few projects in which he has plenty of pride. The first was sparked by the 1986 hailstorm that caused an estimated $5 million in damage to town. Rust said a group of citizens worked hard to create a tree farm, and convinced the city council a tree spade was needed. “We started re-treeing the whole community.”

Rust emphasized this was not just his project, but one done by several people. It was also around this time that the Chadron Tree Board was formed.

The next project Rust is proud of is the storm water study. This really outlined the needs and the areas that needed fixing, and showed the storm water system on First Street needed some serious rehabilitation. That rehab helped the drainage on First, up Main to Third. From there, it tied into a highway project, eventually improving drainage to 50-60% of the town. The study has different phases, Rust said, “but that was one of the big ones. We had to have that done before the Department of Roads would re-do the highway and fix that up for us.”