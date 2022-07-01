Safety important when celebrating independence

July 4 is less than a week away and the Chadron Police Department would like to remind everyone of the City Ordinances pertaining to fireworks.

Within the City of Chadron, permissible fireworks can be discharged starting on June 24 and ending on July 5.

June 24- July 3 permissible fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On July 4 permissible fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. July 5.

It is unlawful to discharge fireworks within 300 feet of a fireworks stand, gas station, or in a public park. Fireworks may be discharged at other times upon obtaining a special permit approved by the City Council. All local vendors will have what is considered to be permissible fireworks.

While enjoying fireworks and the holiday, remember these safety tips:

• Only use fireworks as intended, and according to their instructions.

• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

The National Safety Council and Panhandle Public Health District advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals or follow the safety tips below.

• Choose the right location

• Designate a safety perimeter

• Wait for the appropriate weather conditions

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Never drink and then drive to firework festivities

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

• Never light them indoors

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

• Never use illegal fireworks

• Remember to apply sunscreen while outdoors

Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator, states, “We are all excited to celebrate the Fourth of July! As always, we promote summer fun, but if safety isn’t priority, it will cost us fun. So, stay safe and follow the safety recommendations to allow everyone the ability to enjoy our Independence Day!”

You may check out further tips by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks Report inappropriate or misuse of fireworks to the Chadron Police Department @ 432-0510

