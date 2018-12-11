Try 1 month for 99¢

Safeway, Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP), and your community are collaborating to provide holiday meals to low-income residents in Dawes County. Safeway is sponsoring the Santa Bucks program, and community residents are making donations to purchase holiday meals.

"We are excited to partner with Safeway to offer these meals to those in need,” said Bonnie Beckstrom, NCAP’s Community Services Director. “Besides, reducing hunger, the program spreads holiday cheer to those in need.”

Applications can be picked up and returned in Chadron at NCAP offices at 270 Pine Street or 127 W Second Street or in Crawford at the Crawford Clipper 435 Second Street. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Late applications will not be considered. The number of meals is based on donations and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.