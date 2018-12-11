Safeway, Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP), and your community are collaborating to provide holiday meals to low-income residents in Dawes County. Safeway is sponsoring the Santa Bucks program, and community residents are making donations to purchase holiday meals.
"We are excited to partner with Safeway to offer these meals to those in need,” said Bonnie Beckstrom, NCAP’s Community Services Director. “Besides, reducing hunger, the program spreads holiday cheer to those in need.”
Applications can be picked up and returned in Chadron at NCAP offices at 270 Pine Street or 127 W Second Street or in Crawford at the Crawford Clipper 435 Second Street. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Late applications will not be considered. The number of meals is based on donations and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.