Sixty-three Thanksgiving dinners were provided to low income residents in Dawes County this year through a collaboration between Safeway and Northwest Community Action Partnership. The Safeway Turkey Bucks donation program began in October and many Safeway customers purchased Turkey Bucks used to provide Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. The dinners were distributed last week through the Northwest Community Action Community Services Program.
Many families in Dawes County struggle with food insecurity. In fact, 33% of the residents in the northwest Panhandle regularly reduce the amount spent on food to cover other necessary living expenses? “The Turkey Bucks Program is a great way to fight hunger in Dawes County during the holidays,” said Bonnie Beckstrom Community Services Director. “Besides, reducing hunger, the program spreads holiday cheer and alleviates the depression that some residents experience during this time of year.”
Thank you to all those who purchased Turkey Bucks and a special thank you to Safeway staff for their hard work and commitment to the community.