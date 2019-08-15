The first nine months of city sales tax collections indicate that the City of Chadron is on track to meet its budgeted revenue if spending trends continue.
The city’s 1.5% sales tax, which funds the general, street and LB840 economic funds, as well as the storm water debt service, generated $1,047,020.85 from Oct. 1, 2018, through June 30 of this year. Collections for July through September have yet to be calculated.
The city’s 2018-19 budget relies on sales tax dollars of $1,394,535. Should the city collect the average amount of sales tax it did in the first nine months during the remainder of the fiscal year, it will meet that budget. October was the highest month for sales tax collection, bringing in more than $124,700. February and June each topped $123,000. April was the lowest sales tax month at $100,312.
Should the city meet its budgeted sales tax projections, that figure is still a decline from fiscal year 2017-18, when the city collected $1,420,653 in sales tax.
The City of Chadron also charges an additional half-cent sales tax for the debt service on the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. That is also on pace to meet, and possibly exceed, the budget should the trends of the first nine months continue.
The city has collected $349,006.94 of the budgeted $450,000. October, February and June were the highest grossing months, each generating more than $41,000 toward the debt, while April was the lowest at $33,437.50. The city collected more than $473,000 in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and the budget for collections during the current fiscal year was scaled down from that figure.
Total revenues for the Aquatics Center, which includes facility use fees from the Chadron Community Hospital and reimbursements based on the city’s agreement with Chadron State College, total more than $221,100 for the first nine months of 2018-19. Expenses for that period total just under $253,900, putting the city’s subsidization of the facility at $32,737 through June 30.
The Aquatics Center generated a profit in October of 2018, as well as in January, February and April of this year. The largest profit - $27,022 – came in January, while the smallest - $1,608 – was in April. The facility operated at a loss during the other months. The smallest loss was $876 in November 2018, while the largest was $28,330 in March when the city was required to pay $26,384 toward its annual insurance premium.