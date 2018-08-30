If the trend of the last 10 months continues, the City of Chadron is on track to top $1.4 million in sales tax receipts for the general and street funds.
Through the end of July, the city had collected $1,180,243 in sales tax off of the 1.5-cent tax that is used to fund those two departments. Eighty-five percent of one cent collected goes toward the general fund, while the remaining 15 percent is allocated for the street fund. The additional half-cent funds the bond for the recent storm water system upgrades (80%), economic development (13%) and community development (7%). That half-cent is slated to end in 2029.
The city’s budget projected collecting $1,379,935 in revenues this fiscal year from the 1.5-cent tax. Since 2013, Chadron has topped the $1.4 million mark only once – in fiscal year 2014-15.
Chadron also charges an additional half-cent sales tax for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center bond. That tax was implemented in December 2015 after being approved by voters. Should this year’s fiscal trend continue, that half-cent will reach its highest level since collections started. To date more than $1.2 million in sales tax revenues have been collected to pay for the construction of the aquatics center.
The roughly $7 million facility opened in March 2017 after a years-long feasibility study and a citizen-led petition drive to place the half-cent sales tax on the ballot in 2014. In addition to $4 million in sales tax revenues, approximately $1.5 million in grants and donations helped fund its construction. The project enclosed Chadron’s existing outdoor swimming pool and added several features.
This fiscal year will represent the first full year of operation for the facility. Councilman Mark Werner pointed out at the most recent city council meeting that while the city is expected to see a net operating loss of roughly $100,000, there is a larger perspective to keep in mind. During the 2013-14 fiscal year, the outdoor pool was open for three months and had a net operating loss of $43,000; that jumped to a net operating loss of $63,000 in 2014-15.
“It’s a big number I know,” Werner said, “but it’s also a big seller for the community.”