The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has teamed up once again with the Salvation Army for the annual Bell Ringing Campaign. Bell Ringing kicks off during Thanksgiving week and runs through Christmas Eve. “The red kettle has been an American icon since 1891 and RSVP is proud to be part of this great outreach.” said Rachel Johnson, Volunteer Services Director at Northwest Community Action Partnership.
Bell Ringing stations will be set up at Wal-Mart and Safeway in Chadron. All told, nearly 300 ringers will be needed to make the campaign a success.
“It is a tremendous undertaking, but it is for a great cause. Ninety percent of all the money raised will stay in Dawes and Sioux County to help people in crisis through temporary shelter stays for homeless families, food needs, rent and utility assistance to keep people inside and warm during the winter, and other special projects throughout the year for those in need. This is a great example of our community coming together to help those who need it the most.” Johnson said.
You have free articles remaining.
If you, your family or your group would like to volunteer to ring the bells you can sign up online - go to ncap.info and click on News & Events. Or you can call RSVP at 432-3393 and say "I want to ring the bells!"
“If you ring one time you will be hooked,” said Johnson, who's been ringing the bells with her kids for multiple years. “It's become a family tradition.” she added.
Whether or not you ring, you are encouraged to give. Besides dropping money in the kettle, tax deductible donations can also be sent to: The Salvation Army c/o NCAP, 270 Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337.