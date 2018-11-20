The local Salvation Army will begin its annual bell-ringing campaign on Thanksgiving, and is still in need of volunteers.
The Salvation Army needs 300 ringers to fill the schedule ringing bells at Wal-Mart and Safeway until Christmas. About 150 of the slots have been filled, but more volunteers are needed.
Ninety percent of the funds raised stay in Dawes County to help our neighbors in times of emergency including rental assistance if they are about to be evicted, utility assistance if there's a shutoff threat, emergency food and special circumstance emergencies. It helps local citizens all year long.
Go to ncap.info and select News & Events to register - just look for the penguin. Or you can call 432-3393 and say "I want to ring the bells."