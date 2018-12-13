Time is quickly running out for the public to submit nominations for the 2018 Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame. Nominations are due by Dec. 31. Started in 2006, the Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame continues to honor the men and women who have made a lasting contribution to the Sandhills and our cowboy way of life.
Nomination forms are available by contacting any Board Member or Executive Secretary Rod Palmer at PO Box 127, Ainsworth, Nebraska or calling 402-387-2212. Nominees must be 50 years or older or deceased. The nominee must fit the following criteria:
“The Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame honors those individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Western lifestyle or horse culture in the area of competition, business, or support of rodeo in the Sandhills of Nebraska. This includes rodeo, ranching, rodeo stock contractors, western arts, western entertainment and special achievement awards.”
Online nomination forms are located at the website:
