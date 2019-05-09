Artists Russell Bauer and Ayrton Chapman of Edible Carnival will be working on their project “ Rolling Field” at the Sandhills Institute site at 101 Main Street in Rushville.
The “Rolling Field” is a portable kinetic sculpture which consists of a square 12” field wrapped around cylindrical frame. The cylinder is lined with a geotextile pocket filled with soil planted all the way around the outside. The field is slowly rotated by the distribution of weight as the “Rolling Field” is irrigated.
“One goal with the Rolling Field is to create a triple horizon where the sun sets over the field and then again underneath. The work can also be viewed from the center of the cylinder, where the audience will be able to see the watering system and roots of the plants,” Bauer said in a press release.
The work is will be fabricated during the month of May at the Grocery, and is intended to be planted by the end of the month. There will be a harvesting performance sometime later this summer.
The artists and the Sandhills Institute are encouraging participation and said interested parties are free to stop by the Grocery and see the progress on the project and meet the artists. Those with welding and fabrication experience can even help with the sculpture.
There will be a meet-and-greet with Bauer and Chapman May 10 from 5-7 p.m. at 101 North Main St., in Rushville.
This project is generously supported by the Nebraska Arts Council and private donations.