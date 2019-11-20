November is National American Indian Heritage Month, and at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center is hosting the Native American Legacies exhibit through Dec. 13.
The display includes Honoring Quilts, ledger art from Amos Bad Heart Bull and art from Joe Pulliam. Also featured is a display about missing and murdered indigenous women, which includes a red dress covered in the names of such women. Forms are also available to fill out, for those who think there could be a name missing from the dress.
You have free articles remaining.
Pulliam is also the artist in residence for this exhibit, and will be at the center Nov. 20-22. Center hours are 10 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-noon on Friday.