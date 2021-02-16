Sandstrom named contributor for National History Day partnership

National History Day® (NHD) is pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Michael Sandstrom, a teacher at Chadron High School in as one of only 15 educators who will create a valuable new classroom resource.

These student guides will be the newest addition to the wealth of materials provided by the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) Consortium for educators in the United States and around the world.

Over the next several months, Sandstrom and the cohort of contributors will work directly with NHD and Library of Congress staff to write and test a series of five student guides based on the five NHD project categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, and website. The guides will help students find, analyze, and integrate primary sources from the Library of Congress into their NHD projects. Sandstrom’s experience will include advanced virtual training with the Library of Congress and its TPS partners. Upon the guides’ completion, NHD will distribute the series online.