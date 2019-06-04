In the past few years, Chadron Public School personnel have been honored as Superintendent of the Year and with the Ann Mactier Leadership for Learning Award, presented to Dr. Caroline Winchester and former board member Terri Haynes. Now the district can add one more accolade to its resume.
Michael Sandstrom, a former student at the school who came home to teach social studies at his alma mater, has been selected as the 2019 State History Teacher of the Year.
Sandstrom was presented the award, sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, during a surprise ceremony Friday.
The 2008 Chadron High graduate returned to teach social studies at his former school in 2016. He’s made a strong impact on the staff in three short years, said fellow social studies teacher Craig Nobiling, who nominated him for the award.
“I am proud to now call Michael my colleague, just as much as I was proud to coach and teach him as a student and athlete so many years ago,” he wrote in his letter to the award committee.
For his part, Sandstrom expressed appreciation for the recognition but was quick to say he didn’t feel worthy of the honor.
“I think I have very few positive characteristics in a lot of ways, but what I do have is an innate curiosity,” he said during the award presentation. “I ask why probably more than any other human being. Be curious. I can’t stand when people are apathetic,” he advised his students in the audience. “The world needs interesting people and the only interesting people are curious.”
History is more than rote memorization of dates and names, he said, and he tries to find ways to tell the stories of the past while making it relevant to students today.
“You’re interacting with how people came before,” he said, crediting his student experiences with teachers at Chadron Public Schools and Chadron State College with fueling a passion for history inside him.
Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack said Sandstrom lives that ideal, incorporating his knowledge, travels, technology and a large variety of projects into his teaching. He takes an active role in the school and community, as well as participating in summer academic programs.
During this academic year, Sandstrom has taught four social studies courses, helped coach football and basketball, served as a sponsor to Capitol Forum, National History Day and the Wanderlust Cardinals and taught as an adjunct professor at Chadron State College. He was also selected as part of the district’s Leadership Team, continued to pursue his master’s degree in American History and contributed teaching content to the National Women’s History Museum, Mack said.
But the list doesn’t end there. He was selected as a Teacher Ambassador for the World War I Centennial Commission Memorializing the Fallen and will travel to Europe with the program to visit WWI sites and take part in the 100th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. He also serves on the Bill of Rights Inaugural Teacher Council and completed the Gilder Lehrman Institute Course on WWII.
Sandstrom’s three years at Chadron have looked very similar, Mack said, as he completed a Gilder Lehrman Institute Course on the Cold War, was a Barringer Research Fellow of the Monticello Teachers Institute and a James Madison Constitutional Conversations Collaborator in 2018. The year prior to that he was a member of the Colonial Williamsburg Teachers Institute and the Gilder Lehrman Summer Seminar at Gettysburg. In 2016, he completed the James Madison Summer Institute at Georgetown, and was the 2015 winner of the Praxis II Award of Excellence in Social Studies Content.
Sandstrom also serves as the current chairman of the Chicago Northwestern Railroad Exhibit at the Dawes County Museum.
Nobiling said he was concerned about the state of the school’s history department after two high-quality teachers with a wealth of knowledge left the district. His first phone call in an effort to recruit a new teacher was to Sandstrom.
“When you said yes, it kind of filled a void again, and I’m glad to have you home,” Nobiling said.
Present along with staff and students at Friday’s ceremony, were Sandstrom’s family, Harris Payne, the director of social studies at the Nebraska Department of Education, and Robin Stevens, a member of the State Board of Education.
Sandstrom’s resume at Chadron is “pretty amazing stuff,” Stevens said. “You guys are very fortunate in a lot of ways.”
Sandstrom received a plaque and a $1,000 cash prize for his selection as State History Teacher of the Year. The school also will be allowed to display a traveling trophy recognizing the honor for two years. He is now considered a finalist for the Gilder Lehrman National History Teacher of the Year Award, which comes with a $10,000 prize. Sandstrom will be invited to attend the Gilder Lehrman Teacher Seminar. The Nebraska State Council for Social Studies will recognize Sandstrom at its June 6 annual conference, and the national award winner will be announced this fall.
“It’s all a bit over the top,” Sandstrom said humbly, before asking Mack if he needed to get back to class.