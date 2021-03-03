Sandstrom to receive excellence award

“Things tend to build on themselves,” Chadron High School History and Civics teacher Michael Sandstrom has said of the various projects with which he’s been involved, and the same appears to be true for the recognition he receives.
Hot on the heels of being selected as one of 15 educators across Nebraska to work with National History Day® (NHD) and the Library of Congress in creating new classroom resources, Chadron High School History and Civics teacher Michael Sandstrom has been named to receive History Nebraska’s Excellence in Teaching Award for 2021.
This award is given to a teacher who excels in teaching Nebraska history through creativity and imagination in the classroom by using documents, artifacts, historic sites, oral histories, and other primary sources. He was nominated by Harris Payne of Omaha for his ability to motivate and inspire students to not only love history but how to think critically about the many points of view found in accounts.
Sandstrom stated, "This one was kind of unexpected as I did not have to apply or provide any sort of documentation for this recognition. . . . I have worked with Harris on running a conference in Omaha on World War 1 in October 2019 and in creating social studies curriculum supports for teachers in 2020. We have discussed social studies matters throughout the year and I appreciate his effort on my behalf."
This latest award also follows his being recognized as the Nebraska History Teacher of the Year for 2019 and a recipient of the Nebraska Department of Education Award of Excellence and a finalist for Nebraska’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Sandstrom is currently in his fifth year with Chadron High School, and his wife, Sheynne, teaches at Chadron Primary. Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack expressed his congratulations on this latest award. Sandstrom, Mack said, is one of those teachers who is already doing plenty — coaching basketball and football along with teaching, and working with Nebraska Forest Service in the summer — but who is always seeking opportunity to continue his own learning, which also benefits the students in the classroom.