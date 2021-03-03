Sandstrom to receive excellence award

“Things tend to build on themselves,” Chadron High School History and Civics teacher Michael Sandstrom has said of the various projects with which he’s been involved, and the same appears to be true for the recognition he receives.

Hot on the heels of being selected as one of 15 educators across Nebraska to work with National History Day® (NHD) and the Library of Congress in creating new classroom resources, Chadron High School History and Civics teacher Michael Sandstrom has been named to receive History Nebraska’s Excellence in Teaching Award for 2021.

This award is given to a teacher who excels in teaching Nebraska history through creativity and imagination in the classroom by using documents, artifacts, historic sites, oral histories, and other primary sources. He was nominated by Harris Payne of Omaha for his ability to motivate and inspire students to not only love history but how to think critically about the many points of view found in accounts.