There will be some special visitors in Chadron this week to help celebrate Christmas.
Santa’s reindeer Comet and Cupid will be in town Thursday for the annual Parade of Lights, and kids will have a chance to meet them both before the parade at the Downtown Plaza at the corner of Second and Main streets from 4-6 p.m. The pair will then pull a sleigh in the parade.
Thursday is a great day to Celebrate Christmas in Chadron, as there are several holiday-themed events taking place.
Get some of your Christmas shopping accomplished at the Art Guild Christmas Sale featuring original, handmade arts and crafts by Chadron State College students and other community members. The sale will be open at the CSC Student Center in the Ponderosa Room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec 6. Shopping opportunities will also be available Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Once you’ve got your shopping taken care of, stick around to meet Comet and Cupid and watch the Parade of Lights.
The parade’s theme for this holiday season is “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas.” The parade, sponsored by KCSR-KBPY, First National Bank North Platte and Your Selling Team, will start at 6 p.m. at the corner of First and Main streets and end at Fifth Street.
For those interested in entering the parade, entry forms are available at the KCSR-KBPY studios and online at chadrad.com. Entry forms are due by Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Parade entries will need to report to the corner of First and Main by 5:30 p.m. on the night of the parade. Prizes will be awarded to the top three best floats.
Following the Parade of Lights, pop in to the Dawes County Courthouse and enjoy holiday decorations courtesy of the annual Festival of Trees.
Always available for viewing during normal business hours, the Festival of Trees also will be open for extended viewing hours until 8 p.m. Thursday for the public to view the trees after the annual Parade of Lights.
Trees of all sizes will fill the three floors of the courthouse, showcasing a variety of themes.
Cap off the day of Christmas in Chadron with a trip to the college campus for some holiday music. The college’s musical ensembles will perform a variety of holiday favorites at Memorial Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.