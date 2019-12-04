It’s been a little over three weeks since I crested that last hill to the west, a six-hour journey from Wyoming, looked down on the lights of Chadron and thought to myself, “Hello, old friend.”
In that time I’ve reacquainted myself with the layout of the town, gotten reacquainted with some familiar people and met quite a few new ones, and worked hard to bring you the news of Chadron and the surrounding area. It’s so far been an exciting time, but not so much as this week when the staff at The Chadron Record doubled with the addition of Zane Hesting this past Monday.
I first met Zane on paper, and reading over his resume found myself at a loss for words that there would be such a perfect candidate to fill the sportswriter spot. Not only was he an athlete in school, but in his first two years of high school reported on his team’s basketball games from a player and bystander point of view and submitted them to the local paper. This love of sports and sports writing extended into his post-secondary education, where he was exposed to the world of college sports.
Mind you, I enjoy writing and love to find out what’s happening in Chadron and surround communities, and to be able to bring that news to you, but I must admit my knowledge of sports terminology is somewhat lacking. I can follow a game well enough, but having an experienced hand will go much further in the sports coverage we can provide to our readers.
Of course, reading a resume only gives a half-perspective on someone. I knew fully that Zane was right for the job after sitting down with him and members of the Record’s sister paper, the Rapid City Journal. His confidence in his ability to cover sports well was remarkable, as well as his willingness to learn and eagerness to get out on the courts and fields. Oh, and for the last three years he’s been right here in Chadron, studying and working on his writing as he studied Literature and Creative Writing at CSC. He enjoys the wilderness aspects of the West and feels Chadron could be home for him.
So when you see someone new on the sidelines with a camera around his neck and a notepad in his hand, don’t be shy. Walk on over and shake his hand, and say thanks for helping to share the world of Chadron sports.