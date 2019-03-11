Applications are now available for college scholarships provided through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.
The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) annually awards dozens of scholarships to regional high school and college students. The scholarships have been established by regional families and organizations, which entrust endowment funds and program management to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. In 2018, the Foundation awarded $89,450 in scholarships to students attending one of thirty-three different trade schools, community colleges, universities and state colleges in six different states.
Downloadable applications are available online at www.otcf.org. The application deadline is April 1.
Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships are available to students in the Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming.
For more information about these scholarships, contact your high school guidance counselor, college financial aid advisor, or the Oregon Trail Community Foundation at 308-635-3393.
The Oregon Trail Community Foundation was established in 1977 to serve the philanthropic needs of residents of western Nebraska, Goshen and Platte Counties in Wyoming. As a community foundation, OTCF offers grants, scholarships and other services to organizations and individuals through funds provided by donations, bequests, trusts and other sources.