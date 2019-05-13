{{featured_button_text}}

Four hundred and eighty-three high school students competed in Chadron State College’s Annual Scholastic Contest last Wednesday. The contest, originally scheduled for April 12, was postponed due to a snowstorm.

A plaque will be sent to the top school in each division. Each senior who places first in a test earns a one-year tuition waiver to CSC. The winners of each test will receive a CSC sweatshirt and medals will be awarded to the top three in each test. Those finishing in the top 25 percent of each test will receive certificates of merit, while all participants will receive certificates of participation.

Stevens High School in Rapid City, South Dakota, placed first in Division I for the 11th time and Gering was second. Five other Division I schools attended but were not ranked since they did not meet the minimum threshold of 40 tests: Scottsbluff, Douglas (Wyoming), Douglas (South Dakota), Sturgis-Brown (South Dakota), and Pine Ridge (South Dakota).

Chadron took first in Division III, and Valentine was second. Custer (South Dakota) competed but did not meet the minimum threshold of 25 tests.

Rapid City Christian won first place in Division IV, and Bennett County High School was second. Crawford competed, but did not meet the minimum threshold of 20 tests.

Hay Springs placed first in Division V, and Arthur County (Nebraska) was second. Creek Valley competed but did not meet the minimum threshold of 15 tests.

School Placings and Points

Division I

Stevens High School, 1, 15.13

Gering, 2, 13.58

Division II

No entries

Division III

Chadron, 1, 16.16

Valentine, 2, 8.02

Mitchell, 3, 4.64

Burns, 4, 3.05

Division IV

Rapid City Christian, 1, 14.10

Bennett County, 2, 6.29

Morrill, 3, 6.13

Hemingford, 4, 4.77

Niobrara County, 5, 3.67

Bayard, 6, 3.45

Division V

Hay Springs, 1, 15.47

Arthur County, 2, 9.88

Edgemont, 3, 3.45

Oelrichs, 4, 1.29

Individual Placings

Area students who placed in the Top 25% of their contests are as follows:

Accounting: Shelby Blundell, Chadron, 4th

Advanced Mathematics: Lauren Collins, Chadron, 4th

American History: Hunter Letcher, Hay Springs, 1st; Hunter Parks, Chadron, 3rd; Grace Sorensen, Chadron, 5th

Business Management Decision Making: Greg Randolph, Hemingford, 1st; Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 2nd; John Ansley, Hemingford, 4th; Patrick Rust, Chadron, 4th

Earth Science: Hannah Walker, Chadron, 1st

General Science: Sam Hindman, Hay Springs, 1st; Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 2nd; Ashley Tobiasson, Hay Springs, 3rd; Michael Sorenson, Chadron, 5th; Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford, 6th; Alexis Konruff, Crawford, 9th

Human Development and Family Life: Madison Sandstrom, Chadron, 1st

Psychology: Paige Carattini, Chadron, 3rd

Veterinary Sciences: Samantha Johns, Chadron, 1st

Agronomy and Rangeland Management: Cole Madsen, Chadron, 1st

Art Drawing: Rashell Neefe, Hemingford, 3rd

Business Communications and Vocabulary: Micah Stouffer, Chadron, 2nd

Business Information Systems: Patrick Rust, Chadron, 2nd

General Anatomy and Physiology: Ashley Burrows, Hay Springs, 1st

Literature: Melissa Anglesey, Hemingford, 5th

Plane Geometry: Spencer Kadlececk, Hay Springs, 3rd; David Hung, Oelrichs, 4th; Kennady Stack, Chadron, 7th

World History: Hunter Letcher, Hay Springs, 1st; Kayley Galbraith, Chadron, 4th

Business Law: Micah Stouffer, Chadron, 1st; Charolette Toftum, Chadron, 2nd

Chemistry: Hunter Letcher, Hay Springs, 1st

Consumer Issues: Anna O'Deen, Hemingford, 2nd

Equine Management: Mackenzie Scoggan, Chadron, 3rd; Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford, 5th

General Biology: Hannah Walker, Chadron, 2nd; Morgan Rutledge, Chadron, 3rd

Personal Finance: Shawn Garvin, Chadron, 3rd

Physical Education Sports Knowledge: Daniel Dunbar, Chadron, 1st; Zach Wordekemper, Chadron, 6th

Algebra I: Cody Hall, Chadron, 1st; Ty Brady, Crawford, 3rd

Algebra II: Samantha Johns, Chadron, 6th

Animal Science: Emily Knote, Hemingford, 2nd

Business Math: Michael Sorenson, Chadron, 2nd

Health: Rylee Wolken, Hay Springs, 2nd

