Four hundred and eighty-three high school students competed in Chadron State College’s Annual Scholastic Contest last Wednesday. The contest, originally scheduled for April 12, was postponed due to a snowstorm.
A plaque will be sent to the top school in each division. Each senior who places first in a test earns a one-year tuition waiver to CSC. The winners of each test will receive a CSC sweatshirt and medals will be awarded to the top three in each test. Those finishing in the top 25 percent of each test will receive certificates of merit, while all participants will receive certificates of participation.
Stevens High School in Rapid City, South Dakota, placed first in Division I for the 11th time and Gering was second. Five other Division I schools attended but were not ranked since they did not meet the minimum threshold of 40 tests: Scottsbluff, Douglas (Wyoming), Douglas (South Dakota), Sturgis-Brown (South Dakota), and Pine Ridge (South Dakota).
Chadron took first in Division III, and Valentine was second. Custer (South Dakota) competed but did not meet the minimum threshold of 25 tests.
Rapid City Christian won first place in Division IV, and Bennett County High School was second. Crawford competed, but did not meet the minimum threshold of 20 tests.
Hay Springs placed first in Division V, and Arthur County (Nebraska) was second. Creek Valley competed but did not meet the minimum threshold of 15 tests.
Complete results can be viewed online.
School Placings and Points
Division I
Stevens High School, 1, 15.13
Gering, 2, 13.58
Division II
No entries
Division III
Chadron, 1, 16.16
Valentine, 2, 8.02
Mitchell, 3, 4.64
Burns, 4, 3.05
Division IV
Rapid City Christian, 1, 14.10
Bennett County, 2, 6.29
Morrill, 3, 6.13
Hemingford, 4, 4.77
Niobrara County, 5, 3.67
Bayard, 6, 3.45
Division V
Hay Springs, 1, 15.47
Arthur County, 2, 9.88
Edgemont, 3, 3.45
Oelrichs, 4, 1.29
Individual Placings
Area students who placed in the Top 25% of their contests are as follows:
Accounting: Shelby Blundell, Chadron, 4th
Advanced Mathematics: Lauren Collins, Chadron, 4th
American History: Hunter Letcher, Hay Springs, 1st; Hunter Parks, Chadron, 3rd; Grace Sorensen, Chadron, 5th
Business Management Decision Making: Greg Randolph, Hemingford, 1st; Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 2nd; John Ansley, Hemingford, 4th; Patrick Rust, Chadron, 4th
Earth Science: Hannah Walker, Chadron, 1st
General Science: Sam Hindman, Hay Springs, 1st; Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 2nd; Ashley Tobiasson, Hay Springs, 3rd; Michael Sorenson, Chadron, 5th; Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford, 6th; Alexis Konruff, Crawford, 9th
Human Development and Family Life: Madison Sandstrom, Chadron, 1st
Psychology: Paige Carattini, Chadron, 3rd
Veterinary Sciences: Samantha Johns, Chadron, 1st
Agronomy and Rangeland Management: Cole Madsen, Chadron, 1st
Art Drawing: Rashell Neefe, Hemingford, 3rd
Business Communications and Vocabulary: Micah Stouffer, Chadron, 2nd
Business Information Systems: Patrick Rust, Chadron, 2nd
General Anatomy and Physiology: Ashley Burrows, Hay Springs, 1st
Literature: Melissa Anglesey, Hemingford, 5th
Plane Geometry: Spencer Kadlececk, Hay Springs, 3rd; David Hung, Oelrichs, 4th; Kennady Stack, Chadron, 7th
World History: Hunter Letcher, Hay Springs, 1st; Kayley Galbraith, Chadron, 4th
Business Law: Micah Stouffer, Chadron, 1st; Charolette Toftum, Chadron, 2nd
Chemistry: Hunter Letcher, Hay Springs, 1st
Consumer Issues: Anna O'Deen, Hemingford, 2nd
Equine Management: Mackenzie Scoggan, Chadron, 3rd; Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford, 5th
General Biology: Hannah Walker, Chadron, 2nd; Morgan Rutledge, Chadron, 3rd
Personal Finance: Shawn Garvin, Chadron, 3rd
Physical Education Sports Knowledge: Daniel Dunbar, Chadron, 1st; Zach Wordekemper, Chadron, 6th
Algebra I: Cody Hall, Chadron, 1st; Ty Brady, Crawford, 3rd
Algebra II: Samantha Johns, Chadron, 6th
Animal Science: Emily Knote, Hemingford, 2nd
Business Math: Michael Sorenson, Chadron, 2nd
Health: Rylee Wolken, Hay Springs, 2nd