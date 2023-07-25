Earlier this month, Chadron High Senior Morgan Schommer placed at the gold level at the National Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event competition for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Though it was Schommer’s second time competing in a STAR project, it was her first as a state champion, having earned that recognition in April; she is also the first state champion for Chadron, since the creation of the local chapter three years ago.

Schommer competed in the Repurpose and Redesign division, and her project included taking one of her grandmother’s dresses and converting it from a full-length dress to a two-piece skirt and jacket set. Further, she created a storyboard showing the steps of her project and history of the dress, and presented how the outfit could be marketed.

Though the National conference in Denver lasted from July 2-6, Schommer only competed on July 5. She noted that the Nationals were, of course, large than the State competition, though at State competition was done in separate, smaller rooms. At Nationals, competition was done all together in a large ballroom, with tables six feet apart.

“You’d think it would be loud in there, but it’s really not,” Schommer said.

While she didn’t make any modifications to her project, Schommer said she took some time to clean things up a bit, and make sure her board was intact since it took a beating with the traffic on the way back from the State competition in Lincoln. She also presented to several people, including the local Kiwanis, and received some feedback.

“There weren’t a lot of big changes overall,” she said.

At her table at Nationals, Schommer explained there were three judges, a room consultant and a timer. The consultant, she noted, is there to make sure the board fits size requirements. Essentially, she’s presenting to five people. A total 100 points were available, and though her official score wasn’t available as of last week she knows she had at least 90 points to make Gold level.

There were plenty of other projects in the Repurpose and Redesign competition, including those made from plastic bags and even old fire department hoses.

Outside the competition at the conference, Schommer said there are vendors who speak about various job opportunities and colleges. Going into her senior year, Schommer said none of the vendors really swayed her at this point.

There’s also a store to purchase FCCLA attire, and pin trading to help connect members across the country. She had a bunch of Nebraska pins, she said, and after her trading came home with 36 from different states.

Schommer plans to bring back everything she learned to Nebraska and the local chapter, and try to implement national programs, get more people competing in STAR events and help promote FCCLA a bit more since she has all this experience.

At the chapter level, Schommer is vice president of membership. She’s also vice president for FCCLA District 12, which includes the Panhandle.

The goals of FCCLA include helping families, Schommer said, as well as pushing younger people to find the career they want and implementing leadership. A big part, she noted, is teaching people about Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) and finding FCS teachers.

“You can get scholarships in the FCCLA program if you become an FCS teacher,” she said.

Looking ahead to the coming year, Schommer wants to compete in Fashion Construction or Fashion Design, because she really likes sewing.

For the incoming freshmen, Schommer encourages them to try everything they can. “Don’t judge anything just by the people who are in it or what you think you want to go into. You might think you want to do something, but it changes so many times.”

She pointed out FCCLA has a broad range of projects that will work for other interests, and promote career development.