Last week saw students in the Chadron chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) compete at the State level in Lincoln. Though the chapter has been in place only three years, Chadron junior Morgan Schommer’s hard work won her a first place and gold medal in the Repurpose and Redesign division.

The daughter of Julie and Marty Schommer, Morgan explained Repurpose and Redesign is a Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) project, which is the competitive events. She is a Level 3, and for her project she took one of her grandmother’s dresses and redesigned it, converting it from a full-length dress to a two-piece skirt and jacket set.

She worked on the redesign with her grandmother, Kim Madsen, as a 4-H project last summer, then turned it into a STAR project.

Schommer said she had a gut feeling she was going to do well, as she had been visiting with others in the category and they weren’t as prepared. Still, she was shocked to get first place.

Brenda Budler, FCCLA advisor, said, “She worked hard. She spent a lot of time prepping that speech.” Schommer said her speech included information about what she did, how the design would be marketed and how it relates to FCCLA.

Further, she created a storyboard showing her steps and including additional information such as the history of the dress and how her grandmother got it, how future dresses would be marketed, and time and costs.

“I didn’t really have any costs, because it was given to me,” Schommer said, “and I’ve been sewing for so long that I already had some of my supplies.”

Schommer will now head to Nationals in Denver, July 2-6. This will be her second trip to Nationals, as she placed second last year. Her project was the now annual Puppy Pageant at Halloween; she was second at State and fourth at Nationals for the pageant.

Budler added Schommer was in the FCCLA State Fashion Shwo with her project, and will apply to be in the National Fashion Show.

Schommer also took third in the Fashion Construction and Design Test division.

Other placers at the State competition were: Hina Hinman, first, General FCS Test; Emi O’Donnell, fourth place and bronze medal, Fashion Design; Kenzie Pourier, seventh place and gold medal, Career Investigation; and Chelsea Stephens, 10th place and bronze medal, Career Investigation.

Budler noted that even though Hinman placed first in her division, the test is through the State of Nebraska so even though she gets the glory she doesn’t advance to Nationals.

Schommer recommends people who are on the fence about whether to join FCCLA be ready to put forth the effort on their projects, as she started hers last summer.

In order to make it to State, FCCLA students went up against the schools in District 12, including Alliance, Hemingford, Garden County, Sidney, Scottsbluff and Gering.