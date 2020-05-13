School board acts on policies, personnel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education took action on several district policies.

The third reading of Policy 3540.1, regarding transportation for students and mileage in lieu of transportation, was approved. The policy states “mileage that will be paid to the parent, custodial parent, or guardian of students who live more than four miles from their attendance center will be equal to the mileage rate provided by the current state statute in Section 81-1176 79-611 of Nebraska Education Laws,multiplied by each mile actually and necessarily traveled on each day of attendance, beyond which the one-way distance from the residence of the student to the schoolhouse exceeds three miles.”

The policy further states that 100% is paid for transportation of a parent, custodial parent or guardian’s own children, and an additional 5% for students of each other family, not to exceed a maximum of 125% total.

Monthly checks will be done by teachers regarding the number of days the student(s) attended school, and no more than one allowance will be made to a family regardless of the number of students in a family being transported to school.