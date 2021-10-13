School board addresses bus concerns

The prices for the new busses were about $151,000 for the Blue Bird and about $154,000 for the Thomas model. It was also noted during the meeting that, due to order back logs and the bus release schedule, the new bus would be a 2023 model.

The possibility of leasing a new bus was also raised, though later tabled until the board’s November meeting to allow time to gather more information. However, a leased bus would not available until May of 2022.

The Building and Grounds Committee recommended pursuing the purchase of a new bus, to keep with the district’s rotation schedule.

The board indicated it would look into paying for the bus with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) money, but other options would be to pay for the used bus now from the General Fund, and pay for the new bus using Depreciation or another fund.