School board advised of financial issue

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education received some cautionary information regarding the district finances.

Finance Committee Member Boone Huffman pointed out that, in looking at the fund balances, the district is $435,000 less than last year.

“We’ve had a lot of requests and some things going on personnel-wise,” Huffman said, “not just now but in the past couple years.” He noted there have been some big ticket items such as the parking lot behind the primary and middle school, and there are some grants that have yet to be reimbursed.

Having the big difference over a couple months should raise some alarms about whether it’s something that needs to be dealt with, Huffman added, “but I think y’all better pay attention and not get into a position where we can’t buy the school busses and things we need because we don’t have the funds.”

Huffman further added the Crawford school district recently took out a loan to pay their bills, and he didn’t want Chadron in the same situation. Superintendent Ginger Meyer further explained Crawford had a cash flow problem because the state and federal governments are not doing a good job at reimbursing districts.

Looking at payroll specifically, Huffman said the district is about $120,000 per month higher than it was three years ago and it doesn’t take much to continue adding up.

Joel Vahrenkamp, one of the many students in attendance at the meeting, questioned whether the district kept a cash excess for this kind of situation.

Huffman explained there is an excess, and the district is not at the point where it needs a loan, but it could mean trouble if that $435,000 grows to $1 million or more. Meyer said best practices state there should be enough to cover at least three months of expenses, and currently the district has enough to cover 2.5 months.

Also during the meeting, the board almost underwent a change in leadership, though current Board President Tom Menke will remain in his position. Huffman was also nominated, but Menke claimed it following a 4-2 vote in his favor.

The board approved the annual appointments of:

• Perry Law Firm, KSB, Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, & Watson Law Firm, Cullers Law, and Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Snyder, P.C. as School Attorneys

• The Superintendent of Schools as the Signatory of Federal Funds and Signatory of Activities Account

• The Chadron Record, Rapid City Journal and Scottsbluff Star Herald as the Official School Press

• Homestead Bank of Chadron, First National Bank of Omaha, Chadron Federal Credit Union, Security First, Farmers State Bank, Bank of the West and Platte Valley Bank as School Depositories

• S & J Import & Domestic Repair, Nebraskaland Tire, GMC of Chadron, Eagle Chevrolet, Wahlstrom Ford, Toof Diesel Repair, Rapid Refrigeration, Steve’s Light Truck Repair, Rapid Tire and Alignment, Master’s Transportation, Ron’s Repair, Brad’s Truck Service, Quality Tire, Hill’s Tire, Kelso’s Auto & Ag, Levi’s Auto, Express Auto Salvage, Butler Ag and Modern Farm Equipment as School Mechanics

The Government Relations Network representative for the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) and the NASB Delegate are also on the list of appointments, though it was noted that these are typically filled by the Board President.

Policy 4161.8, Long-term Leave of Absence, was deleted as it was deemed no longer necessary. Chadron City Teachers Association President Renae Noble advised, during the board’s Dec. 13 that the policy be kept. Noble said the policy is rarely used, but could still be needed in the future.

Superintendent Meyer noted long-term leaves would still be covered under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Two policies — 4250, Compensation and Related Benefits, and 4259, Payroll Procedures — were modified so they have the correct pay dates, changing them from the 25th of each month to the 12th.

Superintendent Meyer’s contract will roll over following the board’s formal approval of the superintendent summative evaluation.

The superintendent evaluation was presented at the Dec. 13 meeting, with the six-member board using a four-point scale to rate Superintendent Meyer in seven different categories. A formal report will be presented at a later meeting, though the seven categories and the average score given to Meyer are as follows:

• Shared Vision and Strategic Direction – 3.17

• Board Policies, Business, Finance, Facilities Management – 3.67

• Collaboration with Families and Communities – 3.17

• Continuous Improvement and Accountability – 3.5

• Teaching and Learning – 3.34

• Personnel Leadership – 3.34

• Equity, Climate and Culture – 2.84

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Meyer and school principals expressed great appreciation to building counselors and staff, as well as the Chadron Police Department, for their compassion and availability regarding the passing of student Daniel Rasmussen.

