School board approves annual budget

Following hearings on the 2021-22 school budget and tax request, during which no public comment was given, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education approved both.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted the budget numbers were presented to the board at their Aug. 24 meeting, in draft form, and she was happy with the numbers. She pointed out the annual valuation did go up from $575,991,541 to $590,855,697, about 2.58%.

Meyer also pointed out the budget numbers are “real numbers,” and have to be budgeted high so there is room to spend if needed, “but we never spend this amount of money.”

The General Fund also saw an increase, from $14,713,698 a year ago to $16,474,096. Depreciation remained the same at $708,274.

Other fund increases, compared to the 2020-21 budget, included: Activities, from $600,000 to $609,808; School Lunch from $620,000 to $626,942; Special Building, from $507,380 to $696,991; and Student Fees, from $34,186 to $34,929. The Cooperative Fund saw no change and remains at $78,000.

The total budget for the year is $19,229,040, a significant increase over last year’s $17,261,538, though Meyer noted the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II money was about 550,000 and the incoming ESSER III is about $1.1 million.