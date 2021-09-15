School board approves annual budget

Following hearings on the 2021-22 school budget and tax request, during which no public comment was given, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education approved both.
Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted the budget numbers were presented to the board at their Aug. 24 meeting, in draft form, and she was happy with the numbers. She pointed out the annual valuation did go up from $575,991,541 to $590,855,697, about 2.58%.
Meyer also pointed out the budget numbers are “real numbers,” and have to be budgeted high so there is room to spend if needed, “but we never spend this amount of money.”
The General Fund also saw an increase, from $14,713,698 a year ago to $16,474,096. Depreciation remained the same at $708,274.
Other fund increases, compared to the 2020-21 budget, included: Activities, from $600,000 to $609,808; School Lunch from $620,000 to $626,942; Special Building, from $507,380 to $696,991; and Student Fees, from $34,186 to $34,929. The Cooperative Fund saw no change and remains at $78,000.
The total budget for the year is $19,229,040, a significant increase over last year’s $17,261,538, though Meyer noted the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II money was about 550,000 and the incoming ESSER III is about $1.1 million.
The tax asking went up about $135,000 for the General Fund, from $5,765,303 to $5,900,954, and about $21,000 for the Special Building Fund, from $282,609.47 to $303,030. Meyer noted the growth for both funds was 2.58%, and she worked to keep it under 3%. The tax levy is $0.9987 for the General Fund and $0.0512 for Special Building, keeping the district at the $1.05 levy cap.
State Aid this year is $4,384,714, and while this is an increase over last year’s $4,219,785 it’s still about $140,000 less than the $4,522,515 seen in the 2019-20 school year budget.
Board member Boone Huffman emphasized, as he did at the Aug. 24 meeting, that spending is down $150,000 from last year’s budget.
Meyer also pointed out that 90% of a school district’s budget is payroll for teachers and staff, with the 10% going to everything else that needs done. “We try to be mindful of that when we are hiring.”
Meyer also presented a proposal on some ideas for the ESSER III money, stressing that the presented idea are not set in stone and could change.
Included in the proposal was: $27,000 for Chromebooks and charging carts in 2023-24 and $164,000 for replacing teacher Mac Books in the same school year; $3,000 for EduClimber software; $4,000 for an digital citizenship speaker for staff and students; $79,723 for salary and benefits for one year of a mental health provider; $2,000 for a mental health computer; $61,090 for two years of salary and benefits for a half-time social worker; $100,000 for Science and Social Studies curriculum; $20,000 for a license for Wonders program; $120,975 for two years of salary and benefits for an additional fourth grade teacher; $13,500 for training and subscription to the IXL program; $500,000 for materials for the high school HVAC system, and $11,000 for the intermediate’s HVAC; $44,000 for lockers in the high school boys locker room; and $4,130 for an exhaust system.
It was noted during the meeting that the replacement of two heat pumps at the intermediate school is something already in the works, and this project was approved.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a requested $1,400 from the Chadron FFA for attendance at the National Convention Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis, Ind. The money covers the $100 per each of the four competing members and $500 per sponsor.
This is only the second time the Chadron chapter has qualified for Nationals in its nine years of existence.
The board also approved the third reading on three policies with slight changes. Policy 4116, regarding probationary and permanent status, was edited to eliminate language stating a specific probationary contract would be issued to each probationary teacher during the three-year probationary period.
Policy 4117.2, regarding resignations of certificated staff, was modified to read that when resignations are considered consequential and professionally significant, the teacher may ask to negotiate with the superintendent. The policy previously allowed for negotiations with the Board of Education.
Policy 4119.24, regarding academic freedom, was modified to read that such freedom must be exercised within the law and basic ethical responsibilities, including evidence-base and educational practice. These responsibilities were previously referred to as “good taste and judgment.”
The board also recognized ESP Bargaining Unit II as the sole and exclusive negotiations representatives on behalf of custodians, maintenance workers, groundskeepers, vehicle maintenance workers and bus drivers.