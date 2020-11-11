School board approves audit, policies

During the Monday night meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, members approved the 2019-20 audit, for the year ending Aug. 31, 2020. The budget further shows a General Fund end-of-year balance of $3,688,555, significantly higher than the budgeted $1,698,826. Board member Boone Huffman noted factors affecting the increase included a valuation increase during the 2017-18 year, as well as keeping spending in check.
Other end-of year fund balances are: $601,574 in Depreciation compared to $690,474 budgeted; $296,738 in the Special Building Fund, reflecting a $11,526 increase from the beginning of the year; $5,923 in the Cooperative Fund, a slight increase from $5,863 at the year start; $142,103 in School Nutrition, compared to the starting balance of $91,724; and $32,006 in Student Fees.
Superintendent Ginger Meyer pointed out during discussion that all of the money the school has in banks is collateral, meaning if a bank goes under the district funds are protected. Meyer also noted the district lost out on $52,000 from a tax incentive dealing with a local business, though auditors provided information on other such incentives that are forthcoming.
Board member Gary Hoffman said people are critical of the district paying for the audit, but it is required and shows the efforts made to control district spending.
In other action, the board accepted the third reading on two policies. The first is 3543.1, which establishes and drug and alcohol testing program for employees, as well as penalties for violations of the policy.
In order to comply with the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, guidelines are also set forth in the policy specifically to school vehicle drivers.
A second policy receiving approval on its third reading is 3544, regarding equipment. Under this policy, the school district will have busses and vehicles inspected every eighty days in accordance with Nebraska Department of Education Rule 92. Inspection will be made by a qualified motor vehicle mechanic appointed by the district and approved by the Department of Transportation.
Within five days after inspection, the mechanic must make a report of the inspection on regular forms provided by the State Department of Education; one copy of the report shall be filed with the district. Records will be retained for inspection.
Additionally, two policies were approved by the board with the second and third readings waived. The first of these is Policy 5110, addressing student attendance policies and excessive absenteeism, as well as procedure with regard to early withdrawal from school.
The second policy approved with subsequent readings waived was 9320, regarding the designated method of meeting notice. While the policy requires the board to publish notice of upcoming meetings, it takes out the stipulation that a full agenda be included with such publications.
The board also accepted the resignation of K-8 Visual Arts Teacher Christy Whidby. Though Whidby was under contract that required a suitable replacement be found prior to acceptance of her resignation, the board further approved hiring Whitney Tewahade to fill the spot. It was noted Tewahade has let her teaching certificate expire and 15 credit hours is required to restore it, but the new teacher was granted a provisional certificate and is working with CSC to fulfill the credits.
Three cell phones provided by the district will be updated, while the remainder will be unchanged but calls forward to the personal phones of staff who used them. The possibility of upgrading all six was presented at the board’s October meeting with some questions of how the resulting monthly cost might be lowered, and Superintendent Meyer noted upgrading only half the phones also keeps the monthly bill the same.
Also during the meeting, Terri Haines provided an update with regard to the Advancing Wellness And Resiliency in Education (AWARE) grant.
Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack reported the new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) that go into effect Wednesday are impacting school sports, and in particular noted the high school’s One Act team will have to make a trip of over 400 miles to compete at Districts in York. With the changed DHMs allowing only 25% capacity at events, he said, it could mean the students just show up, perform their piece and get back on the busses.
The change in DHMs also means board members will have to virtually attend the Nebraska Association of School Boards, Nov. 18-20.
A small update was presented regarding the middle school parking lot project. The district has been working with Dave Coe with regard to designs, though nothing has been definitely set. The board will be working with Chadron City Council to collaborate to do repairs on nearby streets at the same time. The resurfacing of the parking lot is projected to take only one summer, with costs covered in part by this year’s budget and in part by the 2021-22 budget.
