School board budget hearing Sept. 26

Chadron Public Schools and Crawford Public Schools will have a hearing on Monday, Sept. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Chadron High School auditorium with regard to the asking for the levy. Following the hearing, there will be a levy hearing and special meeting to approved the budget, which is due Sept. 30.

During Monday evening meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education — with Maddie Nitsch and Tye Pourier absent — Superintendent Ginger Meyer explained the Chadron district is going over the 2.84% money asking for the levy, requiring the hearing. Board member Boone Huffman emphasized the levy itself was not raised.

The district is staying levy neutral, Meyer said, but with the increase in valuation is allows the district to collect more than it has in the past.

During the hearing, each entity will have opportunity to present why they are going over. Meyer said she started jotting some ideas, which she presented to the board and encouraged their feedback. It used to be, she explained, that the budget was put in the paper and sometimes people would show up to the meeting to provide input before the board finalized the budget.

Since she’s been superintendent, she said, hardly anyone has shown up. However, hearing reminder cards have been mailed and she expects they will draw a good crowd.

“We have operated our district very frugally,” Meyer said. There are four older buildings, many older vehicles, and needs including payroll, transportation and facility upkeep. Prices have gone up by about 20% across the board on things the district has to buy.

Meyer continued that over the past three years Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds have been received, which are COVID-19 relief funds required to be designated for certain items. “This is not a funding source,” she said, and while some of the money was used to do the first phase of HVAC in the high school there are another two phases the district can’t afford.

She commended the staff for their tireless work several hours a day, though payroll expenses make up about 90% of the budget.

Meyer also shared the district had about $14 million in expenses last year. As of earlier this year, $12.1 million was brought in though there was a wait on $1.4 million in taxes, $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money, $61,000 in Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education (AWARE) reimbursement and $160,00 in delinquent taxes.

The board knew more would be spent than was brought in due to the new parking lot being the elementary and middle schools. Part of this was paid out of the previous year’s budget, and part was paid from this year. In total about $199,000 more was spent than what was brought in.

Meyer stressed the COVID-19 relief fund and AWARE money will go away, so the bigger budget numbers will go down, but such numbers have to be included to avoid having to re-do the budget several times.

In other action, the board approved allowing up to $60,000 to purchase possibly two vehicles.

Superintendent Meyer there has been discussion over the past 18 months in regard to replacing some of the vehicles. The newest small vehicle is a red Dodge van that has more than 72,000 miles on it. Meyer pointed out the district is getting a new bus coming though there is a delay in parts to install the air conditioning. The district also got a new coaches’ bus, but many vehicles are getting up in the years and in the miles.

Meyer was hopeful to get something new and something used, though an early look at a nine passenger van indicates it could cost more than $40,000.

Meyer said it is nice to have an amount in mind and on record, so if they happen to spot a vehicle they like on a lot, they can purchase it right away. Having to wait for a board meeting to approve the purchase puts in a delay during which the vehicle might be sold to someone else.

A new sound system will be purchased for the high school gym. The board approved the purchase, not to exceed $15,000. The current system was bought in 1994, and is wearing out. Superintendent Meyer said the microphones work, but during recent games the school’s portable speaker was necessary.

Meyer further added there are some ways to pay for the system — such as the Chadron Public Schools Foundation and the contract with Pepsi — without great cost to the district.

High School Principal Jerry Mack said the system would be used not just for games but other events in the gym such as graduations and pep rallies.