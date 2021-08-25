School board conducts budget workshop

Editor’s note: It is important to note that the numbers contained in this story are preliminary. The school district budget will be finalized at a later date.

Monday evening, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education conducted a special meeting with regard to the 2021-22 school year budget.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer presented the preliminary budget draft, emphasizing that the numbers are fairly close to the past school year. She pointed out that valuation did go up about 2.5%, from $575,991,541 to $590,855,697.

Looking at the budget numbers, she said, the General Fund and Special Building Fund are up significantly. The General Fund increased 13.4% from $14,713,698 last year to $16,685,873. Special Building saw the largest percent increase at 37.37%, and the fund going from $507,380 to $696,991.

Meyer further explained these increases are to account for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money the district will be receiving. The expected ESSER monies are $550,000 in the second round and $1.2 million in the third.