School board gets financial update

Though some concern was raised a couple months back that the Chadron Public Schools district had nearly $450,000 less than last year, Monday night’s meeting of the CPS Board of Education shed some further light on the finances.

Business Manager Sara Taylor reported deposits from the State are down by about $347,000. She noted this in grant reimbursements and she has made contact with them but there is no word as to when the reimbursements will be coming in.

Board Member Boone Huffman, who raised the initial concerns back in January, said the remarks about the grant reimbursement are on the money. When looking at the expenses and receipts, he said, the district is actually about $31,000 ahead compared to last year.

“We just want to make sure we’re staying fiscally responsible to that,” Huffman said. “I think we’re okay. I feel a little better about it.”

Also in regard to finances the board approved a raise of 50 cents per hour, as well as one paid snow day, for paraeducators and secretaries. The snow day is in addition to what was in place previously. Both the raise and snow day take effect this August.

Board President Tom Menke said the Personnel Committee has met with the paras and secretaries to discuss their concerns, and among the topics were insurance, being paid twice per month rather than monthly, and snow days.

Menke further expressed his appreciation to the secretaries and paras, noting the district could not operate without them.

Several staff resignations were approved, including: middle school teacher Katie O’Boyle, middle school Special Education staff Dina Connell, high school English teacher Nicky Banzhaf and K-4 counselor Rachel Girard.

On the flip side, the board approved the hiring of activities director Rick Barry, primary Special Education staff Emma Hageman and middle school Special Education staff Heather Pearson.

Also at the meeting, the board heard from Stacy Swinney. Speaking on behalf of the Chadron and Dawes county Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Swinney spoke of the scholarships the VFW provides, as well as essay contests such as Patriot Pens and Voice of Democracy.

Swinney requested the board help support the essay programs through encouraging teachers and parents to participate. He further added it could be promoted as extra credit.

Swinney also noted the VFW supports the local Honor Flights and Honor Guard, and purchased new flags flown on Highway 20. A big event for them is the annual Warrior Challenge. Money generated from the challenge and other events goes back into the community for scholarships, he said.

Board President Menke expressed his appreciation to Swinney and those with the VFW for their service to the country and the Chadron community. Menke said the administrators can reach out to Swinney individually for more information and see how to get the essay writing and scholarship programs a bit of a jump start.

