School board lowers tax levy

Though Monday evening’s meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education was expected to result in the district remaining levy-neutral at $1.05, such was not the case as a 4-2 vote will drop that levy down to $1.03.

It was actually the second proposed decrease to the levy in the evening, after a motion failed 4-2 to decrease the levy to $1.04. Keeping the levy at $1.05 also failed, by a 3-3 vote.

The levy change came after an hour-long meeting of the Board of Education, preceded by a public hearing for Chadron Public Schools and Crawford Public Schools regarding the tax asking. Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer and Crawford Public Schools Superintendent Mo Hanks were present.

At the Chadron board meeting there was discussion regarding the brokenness of the State Aide formula, as well as strong encouragement from the board for the public to address the Legislature in person, by mail or with phone calls, to fix that formula so it’s fair to all districts.

Board member Boone Huffman, who pushed for the two-cent decrease, pointed out property taxes are a large part of the budgets for farmers and ranchers, and valuation increases seriously cut into their income.

The drop in levy is not without its risks. A concern presented at the meeting, is what the lower levy will do to the State Aide the district would receive. Superintendent Meyer explained the State could look at the lower levy and decide Chadron can do with less State Aide. This could mean a higher tax asking for next year’s budget in order to keep current staff numbers and programs.

While it was emphasized several times during the meeting that the board is very frugal with its budget, it was also pointed out that this is a year for negotiations with teachers and staff.

Chadron Elementary Principal Libby Mack said it will be important to track what this does to State Aide, as her biggest concern is staff will be lost. She said there needs to be eyes on the State and a continued voice, as the district cannot do what it does without State Aide.

Board President Tom Menke said since the board made the decision, it needs the community, to start looking toward the Legislature. It’s important, he said, to start a discussion now about doing something different when it comes to State Aide and funding education .

The 2022-23 budget is broken down as follows:

General Fund — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $18,005,835; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $11,899,752; Total Personal and Real Property Tax Requirement — $6,167,761

Depreciation — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $683,274; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $683,274

Activities — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $623,032; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $623,032

School Nutrition — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $772,948; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $772,948

Special Building — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $641,941; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $341,941; Total Personal and Real Property Tax Requirement — $303,030

Cooperative — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $77,450; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $77,450

Student Fees — Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $40,079; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $40,079

Totals —Budgeted Disbursements and Transfers, $20,844,559; Total Available Resources Before Property Tax — $14,438,476; total Personal and Real Property Tax Requirement — $6,470,791

*Items including Employee Benefit, Contingency, Bond and Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking have no entries and are not recorded here.

The final tax request of $1.030062 includes $0.981824 to the General Fund and $0.48238 to the Special Building Fund

During the earlier public hearing, several people came forward to share their opinion on the tax asking and how it was affecting them.

Karl Storjohann said the proposed asking would tax him off his property on which he’s lived 42 years. He also expressed concern that there are reports the country’s headed for a depression and the district has to cut spending drastically. One area in particular where cuts could be made, he said, would be spending for vehicle replacements.

Casey Schumacher raised the point that the district had a levy of $1.049 in 2009, and even lower in previous years. The district has absorbed the budgets of closed schools such as Alpha and Trunk Butte, Schumacher said, and is serving fewer kids.

Schumacher was also critical of the school board for not appearing at the Chadron City Council meetings that addressed tax increment finance (TIF) projects, and stating that the money was needed for the schools.

Jim West said he was shocked when he received his notice of the proposed tax increase for the school district, as the assessed value on his 12 acres increased from $42,620 in 2021, to a proposed $76,290 in 2022.

Leonard Anderson said 85% of the taxes he pays goes to the school district. He’s fine with paying for education of kids, he said, but since coming here in 2012 his property taxes have doubled and were looking to double again.

Karyn Snook said she understands the boards and superintendents are committed to maintain certain activities, and has heard how the districts are fiscally responsible. She further shared how the Crawford district refused to send her son to a National History Day event, and proposed looking at budgets for sports, fuel and other things they might not be able to afford to “cut some of the fat.”

Travis Nitsch, who was also the only person to attend the formal board meeting where the budget was passed, also spoke to cutting fuel costs. Superintendent Meyer said Activities Director Rick Barry is aware of such wastefulness and is working on changes to the travel system.

Buzz Tollman noted the people were at the hearing to complain, but complaining to the wrong people. He encouraged everyone to complain also to the state senators.

Lyn Miller said he finds himself on the middle ground, as he believes the school districts are doing the best they can but also knows his taxes were expected to increase. He also agreed it takes voices not just at the local level, but also at the state.

Miller and Synthia Maginnis encouraged people to look into the consumption tax as a means to level out the property tax problem.

Roger Sanford criticized the boards for asking for more money during a recession. He was also concerned that solutions such as the consumption tax being just another tax.